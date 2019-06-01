17 photos of Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park as he calls Leeds a "top foodie destination"
Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park took place in Leeds this weekend after caling Leeds a "top foodie destination."
The celebrity chef praised Yorkshire for its excellent food scene. He said: "I’m so excited to bring Pub in the Park to Roundhay Park in Leeds to celebrate the culinary delights that Yorkshire has to offer. It's a top foodie destination for those who worship their pub grub.” Here are the best photographs from the food festival.
1. Pub in the Park
Pub in the Park, Roundhay Park, Leeds.Chef Tom Kerridge..1st June 2019.