A Yorkshire pudding festival is coming to Leeds

A festival based entirely on the humble Yorkshire pudding is coming to Leeds.

The UK's first ever Yorkshire pudding festival will be popping up in Kirkgate Market to celebrate all things Yorkshire pud.

There will be food stalls, traders, live entertainment and a bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Vendors have been encouraged to create their own take on the classic Sunday roast accompaniment by adding signature herbs and spices in the batter, filling it with home cooked dishes and even turning them into desserts.

Only two food vendors have been revealed so far.

Sugar Rush will be making sweet Yorkshire puddings by putting desserts inside the Yorkshires.

York based Vendor Nans Van will also be there and are designing a special Yorkshire pudding menu for the event.

Holbeck based brewery Northern Monk has been announced as the first official sponsors.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 1 2020.

All details can be found on the Facebook page.