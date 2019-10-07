From wedding rings to show-stopping cakes, keep it local and make it personal

There are many talented craftspeople who can help you reflect who you are on your big day, writes Stephanie Smith.

Brides and grooms can agonise over their choice of wedding rings – after all, these are the only items they will wear every day for the rest of their lives (well, hopefully), so it’s important to make the right decision.

Vintage inspired engagement ring available at Argent in Leeds.

For those in search of something highly personal and unusual, the Kath Libbert Jewellery Gallery at Salts Mill in Saltaire has rings by a selection of contemporary designers. “The important thing is to take your time, ask questions, try on lots of different styles as everything you put on your finger helps you to home in on what suits you,” says Kath. “We often encourage people to go away and then if they are still thinking about the ring to come in to take another look.”

Argent in Thornton’s Arcade, Leeds, has a ring exhibition in store with eclectic ranges from British jewellers such as Alex Monroe, Mike Gell and Rebecca Lewis. Owner Claire Douglas says: “The leading wedding/engagement ring trend is vintage-inspired designs that have been updated for the modern consumer. Taking classic design elements from vintage-style engagement rings but losing some of the impractical items creates a timeless ring with a twist.”

Also take a look at York Wedding Suppliers, a collective of businesses including Unique Hair Combs and silver and pearl jewellery handmade by Jo Bagshaw.

Natalie Jane Harris Silver and 18ct white gold hammered textured ring �640'. Silver and 18ct yellow gold hammered textured ring �640', both from the Kath Libbert Jewellery Gallery at Salt's Mill.

And now for the creative cakes ...

From contemporary to futuristic or rustic, the options when it comes to the modern wedding cake are extensive, and bride, groom and family can all have fun researching, trying and finally deciding.

You don’t even have to have a baked cake. Instead, try a stack of cheeses decorated in full nuptial style from Celebration Cheeses, based in Monk Fryston. Owner Rachel Cheshire says: “I am getting a lot of rustic requests, so hessian ribbon with tree slice bases. These are often for tipi or barn weddings.

“People either use our cheese cakes instead of a wedding cake or often in addition so it can be used as the centrepiece for the evening buffet.”

My Billet Doux makes handcrafted silk cushions embellished with vintage or antique ribbons, with a pocket to store a notebook or cards. This envelope shaped ring cushion costs �160 at Mybilletdoux.com and see Yorkweddingsuppliers.co.uk.

Based at the family-run Jervaulx Abbey Tearooms, Where The Ribbon Ends makes fresh and lovely wedding cakes using local ingredients and even does naked cakes, without all the icing.

Over in Ilkley, Poppy Pickering, run by a daughter and father team, specialises in creating bespoke handmade wedding cakes and was awarded national Wedding Cake Designer of the Year 2016 at the Wedding Industry Awards as well as winning the North East Wedding Awards for Best Wedding Cake Designer 2016 and 2018.

Mama Doreen’s, which has just opened its new cafe emporium in Harrogate, has a special occasion cake service and offers traditional designs through to contemporary creations made up of cupcakes, with 45 different flavours.

Sadie May Cakes, meanwhile, is based in Stockton on Tees. Its cakes are elegant and opulent, often with a floral theme, whether hand-painted sugar flowers or real ones.

Perfect for bridesmaid gifts, the Mae bracelet stack, �172, at Share Jewellers, Street Lane, Leeds and www.anniehaakdesigns.co.uk.

The Consuela cake, for 70 guests, �270, at www.celebrationcheeses.com.

Naked cake by Where The Ribbon Ends. Prices start from �250, see www.wheretheribbonends.com.

Innovative design from award-winning wedding cake designer Poppy Pickering. Around �750, serves approximately 150 portions. Picture by Jane Beadnell. See www.poppypickering.co.uk

Three-tier flower decorated wedding cake by Where The Ribbon Ends. Prices start from �350, see www.wheretheribbonends.com.