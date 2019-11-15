Great British Bake Off 2020 applications open - here's how you could be the next David from Whitby

It may only be a fortnight since Whitby's David Atherton won the Great British Bake Off 2019 - but the show is already recruiting new contestants for next year's programme.

Television company Love Productions, which is behind the Channel 4 show featuring judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, has announced that applications are now open for series 11.

Amateur bakers have until January 5 2020 to sign up for a chance to join other creative cooks in the Bake Off tent.

People from Yorkshire thinking of putting themselves forward would be in good company.

As well as Mr Atherton's triumph, Hull-born Nancy Birtwhistle came out on top in series five, while season six champ Nadiya Hussain lived in Leeds when she signed up to the show, and Rotherham's Rahul Mandal won the last year.

Other regional names who have competed in the past include Sheffield's Howard Middleton and Luke Thompson, Yeadon's Sandy Docherty, Leeds finalist Kim-Joy Hewlett and Wakefield's Karen Wright.

This year's series also featured four Yorkshire names, Mr Atherton included.

Helena was an online project manager who lives in Leeds.

Dan, a support worker from Rotherham, competed.

And fashion designer Amelia grew up in Halifax and studied in Leeds.

Anyone who thinks they have what it takes to compete in the show can apply but visiting www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk and filling out an application.