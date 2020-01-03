Great British Bake Off style competitive baking store to take over former Patisserie Valerie in Leeds city centre

A new Great British Bake off style competitive baking store is set to take over the former Patisserie Valerie in Leeds city centre.

Ready Steady Bake will take over the site at 8 St Paul's Street, near to East Parade.

It will be the first site opened by the company, who will be offer a 'competitive socialising concept based on baking.'

On offer will be a range of activities, including corporate team building sessions and birthday parties.

Groups will be assigned their own baking station and compete to create a selection of sweet and savoury baked goods

They have signed a 5 year lease on the 1,987 sq ft unit.

Savills advised landlords Schroders on the transaction.

Josh Howe, associate director in the retail team at Savills Leeds, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Ready Steady Bake It to 8 St Paul’s Street.

"Well located near a number of corporate and leisure occupiers, the concept will provide something new and exciting to the line-up of the street.”