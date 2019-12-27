Greggs new vegan steak bake to launch next week

Greggs is set to release a vegan steak bake on Thursday, the Yorkshire Post has learned.

The bakery chain said it would be releasing a new vegan product “sometime soon” but refused to confirm the product is a vegan steak bake or when it would land.

However, the Yorkshire Post has seen a promotional image for the vegan steak bake and spoken to a Greggs source who revealed the product will be out next week.

As the company tends to release new products on Thursdays, this suggests the much-anticipated new vegan treat will be on the shelves this coming Thursday, 2 January.

It is expected to cost £1.55 to take out and contain 380 calories.

A Greggs spokeswoman acted surprised when questioned by the Yorkshire Post, saying: “All I can say at this stage is we’re launching a vegan product.”

A year ago, on the first Thursday of 2019, the bakery launched its vegan sausage roll. It was met with unprecedented popularity causing queues out of the door and a nationwide shortage of the product for nearly a week as the factory was unable to keep up with demand.

In March, the company’s vegan sausage roll helped nudge sales over the £1bn mark. Later on, in November, the company lifted its profit forecasts for the fourth time.

Greggs has said it plans to make vegan versions of all its most popular products.