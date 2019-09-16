Leeds favourite The Fisherman's Wife selling £1 fish and chips for Kirkgate Market opening

Popular Leeds chippy The Fisherman's Wife is selling fish and chips for just £1 to celebrate their Kirkgate Market opening.

Everyone's favourite city centre chip shop is moving into The Market Kitchen after five decades frying up on George Street.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) the chippy will have it's grand re-opening inside the market.

To celebrate they will be serving up a small fish and chips for just £1.

Celebrity chef and Brian Turner - known for for Ready Steady Cook - will be attending the opening.

The Halifax-born chef will be on hand to help them serve up the fish to hundreds of expected visitors.

Sue Bray, the office manager for The Fisherman's Wife, said that the chip shop is a Leeds institution and they are "excited" for the new launch.

She said: "The Fisherman's Wife is a Leeds institution. We have been on George Street since the early 60s and have so many regular customers.

"In the past few weeks loads of people have come in to see the girls - most of them have been working in the shop since the 70s. It's like a second home to them.

"It's been a bit gut wrenching to leave the George Street shop but we are excited to be part of the vibrant market community.

"We're selling the £1 fish and chips to launch our new home, not only to new customers, but to say thank you to all the loyal ones who have always come in to see us."

The late Jackson-Reed Stephenson ran the George Street business for more than 50 years with his wife May before son Graham, 65, took over the business.

The shop had been there since 1962 but had to move to a new indoor unit as part of redevelopment plans that will see the old shop demolished.

The £1 fish and chip deal will be running between 10.30am and 1pm.