Leeds Masterchef star Matt Healy expands his restaurant empire into York

Leeds chef Matt Healy is hoping to emulate the success of his Leeds eaterie Grön Kafe by expanding into another Yorkshire city.

The award-winning chef, 36, from Horsforth, has this week opened a second venue for his Scandi-inspired cafe concept, on Low Petergate in York.

Leeds chef Matt Healy, outside The Foundry in the city centre.

It follows in the footsteps of Grön in Oakwood, north Leeds, which has proved popular since its opening in 2018, with its vegetarian and vegan-friendly dishes including breakfasts, brunches and afternoon pick-me-ups.

This will be the fourth restaurant launched by the star chef, along with The Beehive in Thorner last year and The Foundry in Leeds city centre in 2018.

Matt said: “Grön has been such a big hit and the vegan and vegetarian scene is going from strength to strength with more people than ever making changes to their food choices.

“We’re excited to expand further afield and build on the success we’ve already seen in Oakwood.”

A dish at Matt Healy's GrnKafe

Matt shot to fame in 2016 as a runner-up in MasterChef: The Professionals – with two-Michelin-starred judge Marcus Wareing famously describing one of Matt’s sauces as ‘one of the best he had ever tasted’.

After being open for less than a year, 'Matt Healy x The Foundry' was named Best City Centre restaurant at the YEP's hotly-contested Oliver Awards, and won Newcomer of the Year at the Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards.

It also took home the title of Britain’s Best Roast Dinner and was recently featured in Harden’s food guide as one of the UK’s best restaurants.

For more information on his Grön cafes visit www.gronkafe.co.uk.