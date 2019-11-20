If you’re looking for the perfect present this Christmas, one Yorkshire gin brand has more to offer than Saint Nick himself.

Harrogate-based Spirit of Harrogate offers award-winning Slingsby Gins packed with locally grown botanicals and its latest addition to the range, sweet and zesty Marmalade Gin, is bound to bring plenty of festive cheer.

Slingsby Gin has also created a series of Christmas cocktail recipes.

Founded in 2014 by Marcus Black and Mike Carthy, who wanted to celebrate the restorative nature and heritage of Harrogate, Slingsby Gin has gone from strength to strength, with an expanding range of spirits as well as their popular gin experiences, where you can create your own blend.

Their success here in Yorkshire mirrors the national trend, with gin recently officially named the UK's favourite spirit: over a quarter of the population bought gin in the year to June 2019, up from just over ten per cent in 2015.

According to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA), gin sales have seen a “staggering” boost”, breaking £2bn and almost doubling in the space of two years between 2016-2018.

2018 was a record year for sales of coloured and flavoured variants, which drove "over half of all growth in gin in the last recorded 12 months”, the association reports.

In fact, new data from Kantar Worldpanel Alcovision shows that we now drink gin on the same occasions as we would drink wine, for example with food – meaning a Slingsby bottle could have pride of place on your Christmas dinner table.

And that’s why the decision to branch out into flavoured gins isn’t one that the brand’s founders have looked back on, explains Marcus.

"We were delighted with the success of our hugely popular Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin, which was why we followed it with the Gooseberry Gin earlier this year and now our Marmalade Gin, which our visitors love," he says.

Slingsby Marmalade Gin started life as a development gin at their Harrogate base more than a year ago; when they realised visitors couldn’t get enough of it, the decision was made to add it to the range.

Rich in orange citrus and tangerine flavours with crisp grapefruit too, it’s made with Yorkshire marmalade for a beautifully sweet finish and a well-rounded mouthfeel; best served on ice with premium Mediterranean tonic water and a slice of orange.

It follows in the footsteps of the distinctive Gooseberry Gin, inspired by the pair’s visit to New Zealand and the sharper tastes of New Zealand’s sauvignon blanc. Made with the same botanical mix and classic citrus base of the Slingsby London Dry Gin, the addition of fresh Yorkshire gooseberries brings an unmissable tangy sharpness tempered with a sweet and fruity finish.

"We were so happy to launch our Marmalade Gin after seeing fantastic growth with our rhubarb and gooseberry variants, and we’re especially proud to be able to keep our Yorkshire roots at the heart of everything we do," says Marcus.

“We really think the gift of Slingsby Gin this Christmas would surprise and delight even the most Scrooge-like recipient.”

Slingsby Gin has also got your drinks sorted for the festive season! Discover its Christmas cocktail recipes over on the Spirit of Harrogate website here: https://www.spiritofharrogate.co.uk/news/8-christmas-cocktails-for-gin-lovers/.

For more about the story behind Spirit of Harrogate and to buy online, see www.spiritofharrogate.co.uk, or visit the store at 5-7 Montpellier Parade in Harrogate.

