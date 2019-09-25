One of the best-loved food shops in Yorkshire and the UK is expanding its range to offer more gluten-free and vegan goodies as shelves are stocked ready for Christmas.

It’s certainly business as usual for Hunters of Helmsley, named Britain’s Best Small Shop in 2015, which was listed as being for sale with a price tag of £550,000 earlier this year.

Hunters of Helmsley was a regional finalist in the Guild of Fine Foods Shop of the Year competition last year

The sale means that someone has the chance to own one of Yorkshire’s most renowned award-winning delis, which has been thriving for more than 25 years.

Owners Chris and Christine Garnett plan to step down to spend more time with their family after more than ten years at the helm of the bustling shop in Market Place, Helmsley.

“Hunters is so well known throughout the region, and we really focus on supporting local suppliers – there’s so much wonderful food and drink on our doorstep,” says Christine.

“There’s also a very supportive business community in the town, spear-headed by the Helmsley in Business group, which we helped set up seven years ago. It’s been a wonderful 11 years at the helm, and we’ll be sad to see it go, but Hunters is an icon in its own right – long may that continue!”

The deli offers delicious food all year round, but is perfect for Christmas special treats too

A regional finalist in the Guild of Fine Food’s Shop of the Year competition last year, Hunters offers fresh meats, cheeses, pastries, salads and sandwiches, along with a range of alcoholic drinks, while the first floor is home to a selection of chocolates, preserves, pickles, oils, cakes, biscuits, meal ingredients, tea and coffee.

Housed in a stunning Grade II-listed stone building, the deli – which employs seven full-time staff and two part-time – attracts customers from far and wide.

Sourcing local produce and supporting local suppliers is at the heart of Hunters’ philosophy and most of the products on offer come from within the Yorkshire region.

Chris and Christine are showing no signs of resting on their laurels, and have been busy adding a delicious new artisan range of gluten-free quiches, pies and scotch eggs from The Original Baker in Malton, including smoked salmon and horseradish quiche, sweet potato, pepper and chorizo quiche, leek and bacon quiche, slow-cooked beef and vegetable pie, and Thai vegetable pie with a creamy coconut sauce.

Other mouth-watering new additions include a new range of gluten-free sauces from Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, including chipotle barbecue, black garlic and gherkin ketchups, handmade in the Lake District without any artificial colourings, flavourings or preservatives.

The pair are determined to offer customers with food intolerances a wider choice of tasty alternatives and are also introducing more vegan options for customers wanting to follow a plant-based diet, such as Nutural World’s nut butters.

Speciality hampers for delivery across the UK are available all year round at huntersofhelmsley.com along with Hunters’ own-label preserves, chutneys, relishes and pates, made just outside York.

To experience the delicious range on offer, head to 13 Market Place, Helmsley, where Hunters is open from 8am to 5.30pm, seven days a week, or call 01439 771307 to order over the phone.