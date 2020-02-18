North Yorkshire restaurant wins an AA Rosette Award - here’s why and the full list of winners

The AA has announced its latest Rosette Award winners, and one is in North Yorkshire.

The AA Rosettes showcase the restaurants that offer the highest culinary standard in the UK and Ireland, and one in North Yorkshire has been given three rosettes.

The Yorke Arms in Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire received the accolade from the AA, which awards restaurants bi-annually after one or more visits from an inspector.

Three rosettes mean that the AA team consider the establishments to be "outstanding restaurants achieving standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area."

The Yorke Arms joins restaurants such as Jason Atherton’s No. 5 Social (London), Paschoe House (Crediton, Devon) and Edinbane Lodge (Edinbane, Isle of Skye) in this round of awards.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said, “We are thrilled to recognise hotels and restaurants achieving such high standards of culinary excellence.

"Congratulations to these establishments and their staff, who demonstrate the variety and high quality of dining experiences offered across the UK and Ireland.”

New 4 AA Rosette winners

Alchemilla, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

The Lady Helen Restaurant, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny

New 3 AA Rosette winners

Cavendish Hotel, Baslow, Derbyshire

Edinbane Lodge, Edinbane, Highlands

Hammet @ Castell Malgwyn, Llechryd, Ceredigion

No.5 Social, London W1

Paschoe House, Crediton, Devon

Siren, London SW1

The Ollerod, Beaminster, Dorset

The Pass Restaurant, Lower Beeding, West Sussex

The Yorke Arms, Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire

Tony Parkin at the Tudor Room, Egham, Surrey

Wild Honey St James, London SW1

About the AA Rosettes

The AA has awarded Rosettes to restaurants since 1956, with the top award of five rosettes introduced in 1991.

The multi rosettes are awarded bi-annually in January and September, with success determined by one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

