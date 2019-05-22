Pub in the Park: All you need to know about Roundhay Park's newest food and music festival

Have your say

Leeds will host gourmet food and music festival Pub in the Park later this month.

The event, which has previously been held at several other locations across the country, was founded by Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge to showcase top quality cuisine and produce.

This year is the first time the festival has come to Yorkshire.

Where and when is Pub in the Park?

May 31 until June 2 in Roundhay Park, north Leeds.

Who is performing?

Organisers have secured several big-name artists, including Will Young, who will close the festival on Sunday night.

Also on the bill are Basement Jaxx, Toploader, Tom Odell, Scouting for Girls, Soul II Soul, The Christians and The Rifles.

Which Yorkshire chefs will be appearing?

Pub in the Park has a foodie focus and Michelin-starred chefs will have their own pop-up restaurants and kitchens where they'll give cookery demonstrations.

- Andrew Pern, who runs The Star Inn at Harome, The Star Inn the City and Mr P's Curious Tavern in York and The Star Inn the Harbour in Whitby

- James Mackenzie, who runs The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley

-Tommy Banks, who owns The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York

What other food stalls are there?

- Tom Kerridge himself has a pop-up based on his pub, The Hand & Flowers, which has two Michelin stars

- Angela Hartnett's Italian restaurant Cafe Murano will also have a presence

How to get tickets

Tickets went on pre-sale on January 31 and are available for afternoon and evening sessions, with weekend, family and VIP packages. Prices, subject to booking fees, are: adults, from £30 to £165, children, aged six to 15, from £20, under-fives free but require a booked ticket. Visit www.pubintheparkuk.com/roundhay.