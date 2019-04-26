Scarborough Food & Drink Festival 2019: dates, tickets and what’s on

Have your say

Scarborough Food & Drink Festival is an annual event which celebrates the best of what Yorkshire’s culinary scene has to offer.

This two day live event features cookery demonstrations from Michelin star chefs, a range of musical performances and a delicious array of food and drink from both local and regional vendors.

Chefs converge of Scarborough's South Bay for Scarborough's food and drink festival. Chefs Rob Green, Ed Dobson, Andrew Pern, Debbie Raw, Stephanie Moon, Graham Stork and Jeremy Hollingsworth enjoy a dip.

What is the Scarborough Food and Drink Festival?

The Scarborough Food and Drink Festival, in collaboration with The Yorkshire Post and The Scarborough News, is a place for people passionate about food and drink, offering a range of delicacies to tickle your taste buds.

This festival, which takes place at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, showcases artisan food specialists who will exhibit a wide range of produce, alongside a whole variety of traditional real ales and gins.

Entry to this event is free.

Food Demonstration Kitchen

The Food Demonstration Kitchen marquee will host a range of Michelin star chefs, giving live cookery demonstrations and talks throughout the day.

This is the lineup over the two day event:

Saturday (11 May)

11:30am - Jeremy Hollingsworth, Chef Owner, Jeremy’s restaurant

12:30pm - James Mackenzie creates dishes from his award winning cookbook at the Pipe and Glass “On the Menu”

1:30pm - Martyn Hyde, @ Eat Me Café, Scarborough

2:30pm - Debbie Raw, Malton Cookery School

3:30pm - Professional Master Chef contestant Luke Daniels, Head Chef at Palm Court

4:30pm - Becca Palmer - Sous Chef, The Plough Inn Scalby, Scarborough

5:30pm - Stuart Owen showcases the talent of Scarborough tec with a cookery demo from two promising catering students.

Sunday 12 (May)

11:30am - Rob Green UK Seafood Ambassador and Scarborough seafood Hub

12:30pm - Rob Clark showcases a Halibut dish and a venison dish

1:30pm - Peter Neville brings you a springtime Wild Sea bass dish

2:30pm - Jon Appleby Head Chef at the Blue Lion, East Witton

3:30pm - Ryan Osborne Head Chef at The Star Inn The Harbour

Musical performances and children’s entertainment

There will be a range of musical performances over the weekend, alongside a range of children’s entertainment, including balloon modelling and face painting.

This is the musical lineup over the two-day event:

Saturday:

11:30 Charlie Brown

12:15 Alex Woolfenden

13:00 Eva Donkin

13:45 Jez Newhouse

14:30 Stefan & Elliot

15:15 Luke Pilmer

16:00 Ben Parcell

Sunday:

11:30 James Brown

12:15 Two Dollar Pistols

13:00 Jesse Hutchinson

14:00 Annie & King

For further information or to book an Exhibitor Stand, visit scarboroughfd.co.uk/.