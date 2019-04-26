Scarborough Food & Drink Festival 2019: dates, tickets and what’s on

Scarborough Food & Drink Festival is an annual event which celebrates the best of what Yorkshire’s culinary scene has to offer.
This two day live event features cookery demonstrations from Michelin star chefs, a range of musical performances and a delicious array of food and drink from both local and regional vendors.
What is the Scarborough Food and Drink Festival?
The Scarborough Food and Drink Festival, in collaboration with The Yorkshire Post and The Scarborough News, is a place for people passionate about food and drink, offering a range of delicacies to tickle your taste buds.
This festival, which takes place at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, showcases artisan food specialists who will exhibit a wide range of produce, alongside a whole variety of traditional real ales and gins.
Entry to this event is free.
Food Demonstration Kitchen
The Food Demonstration Kitchen marquee will host a range of Michelin star chefs, giving live cookery demonstrations and talks throughout the day.
This is the lineup over the two day event:
Saturday (11 May)
11:30am - Jeremy Hollingsworth, Chef Owner, Jeremy’s restaurant
12:30pm - James Mackenzie creates dishes from his award winning cookbook at the Pipe and Glass “On the Menu”
1:30pm - Martyn Hyde, @ Eat Me Café, Scarborough
2:30pm - Debbie Raw, Malton Cookery School
3:30pm - Professional Master Chef contestant Luke Daniels, Head Chef at Palm Court
4:30pm - Becca Palmer - Sous Chef, The Plough Inn Scalby, Scarborough
5:30pm - Stuart Owen showcases the talent of Scarborough tec with a cookery demo from two promising catering students.
Sunday 12 (May)
11:30am - Rob Green UK Seafood Ambassador and Scarborough seafood Hub
12:30pm - Rob Clark showcases a Halibut dish and a venison dish
1:30pm - Peter Neville brings you a springtime Wild Sea bass dish
2:30pm - Jon Appleby Head Chef at the Blue Lion, East Witton
3:30pm - Ryan Osborne Head Chef at The Star Inn The Harbour
Musical performances and children’s entertainment
There will be a range of musical performances over the weekend, alongside a range of children’s entertainment, including balloon modelling and face painting.
This is the musical lineup over the two-day event:
Saturday:
11:30 Charlie Brown
12:15 Alex Woolfenden
13:00 Eva Donkin
13:45 Jez Newhouse
14:30 Stefan & Elliot
15:15 Luke Pilmer
16:00 Ben Parcell
Sunday:
11:30 James Brown
12:15 Two Dollar Pistols
13:00 Jesse Hutchinson
14:00 Annie & King
For further information or to book an Exhibitor Stand, visit scarboroughfd.co.uk/.