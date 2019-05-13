Scarborough Food & Drink Festival goes down a treat thanks to 'fantastic' chefs and new, improved, location

This year's bigger and better Scarborough Food & Drink Festival was a big success with thousands of people coming down to the Open Air Theatre over the weekend to enjoy fresh food and live cookery demonstrations.

These were held by some of the region's, and the town's, most famous chefs including Michelin Star chef James Mackenzie, owner of Pipe and Glass in South Dalton, Scarborough's very own Rob Clark of Clark's Restaurant, Jeremy Hollingsworth of Jeremy's and Rebecca Palmer of the Plough at Scalby.

Organiser Stephanie Moon with guest chef James Mackenzie.

Host Stephanie Moon said: "It was very very good and the chefs were fantastic. James Mackenzie wowed the audience with a stunning lamb rump dish and a pearl barley risotto with broad beans and fresh peas and local fisherman Bob Roberts from The Yorkshire Lobster Company came to bring a fresh lobster that Rob Green [UK Seafood Ambassador] then used for his coronation lobster dish inspired by coronation chicken.

"There was just lots to see, lots to do, everything was made with local ingredients by local chefs. It was just fun and interesting and most of the day every demo was full – we had really positive feedback."

Organised by The Yorkshire Post and The Scarborough News, the event also featured a variety of food and drink stalls, selling anything from cheese and honey to cider and gin.

This year's new, improved, location – the Open Air Theatre – also contributed to the festival's success as it allowed more traders and more visitors to get involved.