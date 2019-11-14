The Wright side of life: Cheap and easy hummus recipe

Karen Wright writes: I got up this morning and decided that I need to take stock and not the sort of stock that you make your gravy out of

Yesterday I went up into our loft to look for something and it took hours to find it. There was so much clobber up there in bags and boxes, it was a big surprise every time I opened something to look inside. There were things that had not seen the light of day for years. We had a big clear out and we decided to try not to hoard things. There were Christmas crackers up there gathering dust, the few left over from boxes each year, this year we will have an eclectic mix and use them up rather than buy new ones.

Quite a busy week again. It started with helping over at The Hut in Airedale last Monday evening. Five Towns Radio were hosting a free event for the youngsters to keep them occupied and having fun on Mischief Night. We gave away hot dogs, free bowling and disco and we enjoyed it as much as the young people.

On Wednesday evening I was a guest at the pre reopening of the Castle Pub. We had such a fabulous evening, it looks and feels great in there and the meal was top notch, big recommendation from me if you are thinking of paying a visit.

The breaking news in my life was the announcement that I have joined the Bake with A Legend team. Bakers that have appeared on the Great British Bake Off can be booked to host public or even private workshops. My first class is scheduled to take place in London on January 18, my diary is now starting to fill up with events for 2020 so it is already looking like a busy year ahead for me.

On Friday evening my cousin Janet had a few friends round for a 'girls night in'. Janet only lives a few houses away from me and I am always surprised how little we see each other. We made a pact to do more things together and have a girl’s night more often. I took around a selection of nibbles, I prepared homemade hummus, a red pepper and paprika one and a pea and mint one. I made breadsticks, I made some puff pastry and fashioned a vegetarian sausage wreath out of it, and I made a rhubarb frangipane and praline tart. Hummus is so easy to make, and it can be adapted to suit yourself ingredient wise. It is also very cheap to make and healthy too. Here is a basic recipe:

1 tin chickpeas drained

1 tbs tahini

Juice of 1 lemon

Splash of milk

Tsp garlic puree (tube)

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika

Method: Put some chickpeas to one side, probably about 10 for decoration and a teaspoon of the olive oil. Blitz all the other ingredients except paprika in a food procesoer until its very smooth and silky, this can take around 10 minutes, add more oil or milk as required. Then put the hummus into a serving dish, scatter the reserved chickpeas on the top, drizzle the reserved olive oil and sprinkle over the paprika.

Hummus is great with carrot batons, tortilla chips or breadsticks. Ring the changes by adding, peas and mint, cooked beetroot and lime or peppers and chilli. Another option is to use tinned butter beans instead of chick peas.

That’s my round up for this week readers, remember you can contact me by visiting my website on http://www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk and you can listen to my live radio show on Tuesdays between noon-2pm by visiting http://www.ukonlineradio.com/5-towns-radio

Have a fabulous week, keep smiling!