Where to find the best gin that Yorkshire has to offer

Let the good times be-gin as a new Gin Trail is launched which highlights Yorkshire's best producers and the perfect places to enjoy a tipple or two.

It is the perfect tonic ahead of World Gin Day which is taking place today (Saturday).

Tourism body, Welcome to Yorkshire has created the Gin Trail which covers distillery visits to historic taverns, grand hotels to heritage rail and canal journeys and all of the many ways to experience and get a taste of the wide variety of gins being served in the county.

Many Yorkshire businesses are into the spirit and positively thriving.

Independent Cooper King Distillery, which produces award-winning sustainable gin, is celebrating its first year in operation.

Co-founders Dr Abbie Neilson and Chris Jaume launched the independent distillery making use of reclaimed materials and it is powered by 100 per cent green energy, including a closed-loop cooling system that has already saved 13 tonnes of fresh water since opening in June 2018.

Since releasing Cooper King Dry Gin in May 2018, the start-up distillery has already sold 5000 bottles, scooped four major international taste and design awards and has been recognised by industry professionals.

Spirit of Harrogate, the producer of Slingsby Gin, uses 24 botanicals in its creations, including hand-grown local plants synonymous with the beautiful and restorative nature of Harrogate. These include primrose, sweet cicely, nettle, rhubarb, milk thistle, rosehip and Taylors of Harrogate green and jasmine tea and 12 of these botanicals are sourced from the kitchen garden at luxury hotel, Rudding Park, in Harrogate.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director, Peter Dodd said: “The popularity of Gin has continued to boom over the past few years and Yorkshire is leading the way in developing and serving the nation’s favourite tipple.

Launching our gin trail today is a great way to celebrate this and an opportunity for everyone to find out more about Yorkshire’s gin on offer - from the spirit carefully crafted using local Yorkshire produce to innovative distilleries offering unique tasting experiences.”

So sloe down and raise a glass to Welcome to Yorkshire’s new Gin Trail which is available for visitors to pick up on Welcome to Yorkshire stands at a variety of events over the coming months and also online: Yorkshire.com/gin