Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2019: date, opening times, what's on, tickets and how to get there

The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival is returning to the county for its fourth year this weekend (20 and 21 July), for two day of fabulous food, cooking demonstrations and live entertainment.

Held at Funkirk Farm in Skipton, the popular foodie event welcomes hundreds of exhibitors every year and has a stellar line-up of guests in store for 2019, including demos from the likes of the Hairy Bikers, Mary Berry and Brian Turner.

More than 200 exhibitors will also be in attendance, including some of Yorkshire's finest makers and bakers

When is the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival?

The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival will take place on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July 2019, at Funkirk Farm in Skipton.

What are the opening times?

The festival is open from 9am until 9.30pm on both days.

The latest entrance admission to the main gates ion each day is 5pm, and part of the festival field will be closed off from 7pm.

Those who are staying at the festival for the weekend are welcome to arrive from 2pm on Friday 19 July and must be off site by 12pm on Monday 22 July.

What is on at this year's festival?

A host of celebrity chefs will be in attendance this year to perform live cooking demonstrations, including the Hairy Bikers, Brian Turner, Mary Berry and Lisa Faulkner.

Visitors can get involved in a variety of workshops and masterclasses, with both adult only and children’s classes on offer, including wine pairing and cocktail making.

More than 200 exhibitors will also be in attendance, ranging from artisan producers and award winning branks, to some of Yorkshire's finest makers and bakers.

Away from the food, visitors can enjoy a vintage funfair, crafting demonstrations and a variety of live music from tribute acts Little Fix (Little Mix), Take That Live (Take That), Abba Revival (Abba) and Pure Magic (Freddie Mercury), and some of Yorkshire's best up and comers.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are available to buy in advance online and are priced as follows:

- Adult - £13.50, plus £1.36 booking fee

- Child (8 to 16 years) - £8.50, plus £0.96 booking fee

- Family (two adults, three children) - £35.00, plus £3.08 booking fee

Children ages under seven can attend the event for free with an adult who has purchased a standard entrance ticket.

Tickets can also be purchased on the day at the festival, although they are limited in number and are priced at an increased rate, usually £5 more than they are online.

How to get there

There will be signage to the festival from the A59 and a traffic management team will be in place to guide visitors to the site.

If you are travelling by car, the post code for your Sat Nav is BD23 3AB.

There is plenty of car parking available at the venue, which is signposted from the A59 in both directions, and there is a £3 charge which is payable on the entrance gate.

Train services to Skipton run regularly from Leeds, Bradford and Carlisle, and there will be four free double decker buses running on a continual loop from Skipton Train Station via the High Street from 9am until 6pm on both days.