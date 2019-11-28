Yorkshire's first ever coffee festival is coming to Otley - this is how to get limited tickets

The market town of Otley has been announced as the host of Yorkshire's first ever coffee festival - and tickets go on sale this weekend.

The Otley Coffee Festival on April 25, 2020 will celebrate all things coffee with talks, tastings, competition, live music and children's activities.

More than 20 local and national exhibitors will feature at the event, including Huddersfield micro-roasters Dark Woods Coffee and Taylors of Harrogate's speciality coffee brand Discovery.

The festival will branch out to a number of coffee shops, tearooms and pubs around the town, with the heart of the event at All Saints Parish Church on Kirkgate.

Visitors can enjoy live performances including a headline set from the Otley Ukulele Orchestra, which currently has a viral smash with the town's 2019 Christmas song and film Ain’t We Got Fun in Otley.

Otley has been chosen as the host of the festival due to its growing number of coffee shops and proximity to Leeds, Harrogate and Bradford.

Festival chair Richard Hughes said: “Coffee festivals are increasingly growing in popularity but one has to travel a significant distance from Yorkshire to get to one.

"Given Otley’s long history of welcoming visitors and increasingly growing coffee culture, combined with the fact we are less than 30 minutes from Leeds, Harrogate and Bradford and just an hour from York and Sheffield, we believe we are perfectly placed to hold Yorkshire’s first coffee festival.”

How to get tickets for the Otley Coffee Festival

There are just 1,000 tickets available for the festival, which will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, April 25 2020.

Each ticket will offer access to events at the festival hub, 10 percent off at participating outlets on the festival coffee trail and a festival programme.

Advance tickets go on sale at the festival’s stall at the Otley Victorian Fayre on Sunday (December 1) and on general sale from Monday, in person or online.

Under 12s get free entry to the event.

