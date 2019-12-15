Yorkshire Wensleydale Creamery launches new cheese and fruit cake for Christmas

A Yorkshire creamery has launched an unusual festive treat for 2019 - a cheese and fruit cake.

Yorkshire Wensleydale Creamery has come up with the quite unusual Yuletide pairing after a survey commissioned by the firm found that Brits are willing to try something new this Christmas.

A spokesman for the Creamery said: "The combination of Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese with fruit cake is a famous Yorkshire delicacy. The creamy, crumbly flavour of the cheese complements the rich, sweet fruit cake. The intriguing and special flavour combination is enjoyed all year round but is especially popular at Christmas.

"48% of Brits say they are really open to finding new Christmas traditions with almost 23% up for trying a slice of Yorkshire Wensleydale on their fruit cake. Amongst other less known traditional pairings, one in three are open to trying Bratwurst sausage pigs in blankets (31%) and one in five would be intrigued to sample apple butter (22%)."

David Hartley, Managing Director of the Wensleydale Creamery, comments: “The legendary delicacy of Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese and fruit cake is something we are proud to champion.

“This is a true Northern tradition, which is a favourite all year round, and we urge people across the UK to try our festive food pairing and look forward to seeing the celebration and enjoyment of this delicious treat across the nation this Christmas.”

Speaking of the unique flavour combination Food Psychologist Dr Christy, who specialises in nutrition, psychology and hypnotherapy said: “The pairing of Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese with fruit cake is an age old tradition and a complete sensory experience, bringing together the rich, sweetness of the cake and the fresh, creamy, crumbliness of the cheese, as well as combining different textures and aromas which really makes this pairing special.

“It's a delicacy enjoyed all year around but is especially loved at this time of year, and a tradition that the nation should get behind. Proving you no longer have to choose between Christmas cake or a cheeseboard for dessert. A combination that really is the perfect Christmas combination."