For sale: a glamorous granary

The Old Granary, Long Marston

Price: £1.25m

www.buchananmitchell.com

This former granary has had a no expense spared makeover.

The Old Granary, Long Marston

Jay and Louise Rennard, have completely refurbished the converted farm building, which is in the pretty village of Long Marston, near York.

Jay, who buys and sells high-performance cars, and Louise, who has a design and marketing company, were well qualified to take on the project. They also run On Trend Living, an interior design business

They are perfectly suited to the job thanks to a wealth of experience. Jay renovated 10 properties before he met Louise and together they have tackled four major property projects.

The granary is a showcase for their skills. The Rennards, who have two children, bought the detached home for its location, space and potential.

The wine room with tasting bar

“I knew it could be a great family home if we changed almost everything inside to suit us,” says Louise.

One of the biggest and most expensive jobs was remodelling what is now a sensational kitchen/diner. The suspended ceiling was removed to reveal the old roof trusses and beams and Jay designed the kitchen cabinetry with Harrogate-based Stephen Neall. The cabinets have solid brass handles and the island has a leather-topped bar and ice trough.

There is also an adjoining wine room and the Rennards turned what was a ground-floor office into a new guest suite.

The drawing room is known as “the Alice in Wonderland” room because it’s enormous and so the furniture and accessories are sized to suit.

The "Alice in Wonderland" drawing room where furniture and accessories are extra large to suit the super-size space.

The 3,233 sq ft property has a reception hall, drawing room, family room, dining kitchen, wine room, utility room, cloakroom and a guest room on the ground floor. On the upper floor, there is a master suite, three further double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Outside, a former cow shed is now a triple garage and the old stables have been converted into an office for Louise’s marketing firm and there is a gym. A detached barn is used to house more vehicles.

Jay redesigned the gardens and also created an outdoor entertaining area and there is a fenced paddock of 2.5 acres with a field shelter.

The Rennards thought the Old Granary would be a long-term home but they are now selling to be closer to family.

Long Marston has a village hall, cricket ground, pub and a chapel.