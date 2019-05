This old granary has had a sensational, no-expense-spared makeover

Jay and Louise Rennard have completely refurbished this converted farm building, which is in the pretty village of Long Marston, near York. It is for sale with www.buchananmitchell.com

1. Supersize drawing room The huge drawing room is known as the "Alice in Wonderland" room as everything is large scale. other Buy a Photo

2. The wine room Every house should have one. The stylish wine room with tasting bar. other Buy a Photo

3. Colour matters One of the children's bedrooms with wardrobes covered in a wrap used on cars. other Buy a Photo

4. Bathroom for two This glamorous bathroom features twin marble sinks other Buy a Photo

View more