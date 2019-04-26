For sale: home with fishing rights and glamping

Fisherman’s Lodge, Ripon

Price: £775,000

www.hunters.com

Keen fisherman Andy Johnson jumped at the chance to buy this incredible riverside home on the edge of Ripon.

The tipis on the riverside site

The four/five bedroom detached house is set in around four acres of gardens, grassland and paddock with frontage onto the River Ure. It also comes with 250 yards of fishing rights up to the North bridge.

The Ure is a respected coarse fishing river with Roach, Pike, Barbel and Trout but there has also been an increase in both Salmon and Sea Trout numbers.

“We bought the property in 2008 after six months of searching. The house was dilapidated but the location blew us away.

“It was a rare find. It is close to the river, which is great as I’m a passionate Salmon angler, and it’s in the countryside yet only a 10 minute walk into the city,” says Andy.

The timber lodge has an Alice in Wonderland theme

He and his wife, Angela, renovated the house from top to bottom and, a year later, they grabbed the chance to buy the three acres of land next to the property.

The couple have landscaped the garden and grounds, which includes fruit trees, a riverside walk, a timber lodge and tipis, which could create a glamping business.

The house has an open plan living space with a wood-burning stove and views towards the bridge and the grounds.

There is a breakfast kitchen, a W.C., a dining room, a ground floor bedroom and a garden room/ bedroom opening onto a garden area.

The kitchen in the house, which has been renovated

On the first floor, there is a landing with views towards the river, two double bedrooms, a house bathroom and a master bedroom suite. The lower ground floor has two cellar rooms, a storage room and a utility room.

The grounds are home to the Johnsons’ Alpacas, chickens and a turkey.

The timber lodge has an Alice in Wonderland theme and offers additional accommodation. It has its own private gardens, washing facilities and a sauna. The Tipis also have washing and kitchen facilities.

The property also has flood protection thanks to an Environment Agency scheme that built a defence wall around the house.

The Johnsons are selling to downsize and Andy says: “It is a reluctant move as we have loved living here but we are hoping to help the children buy their own homes and to do that we need to downsize.”

Contact: Hunters, Ripon, tel: 01765 530007, www.hunters.com; www.fishermanslodge.space