American awarding winning audio brand, JLab Audio, the fastest growing major headphone brand in the US, has launched the JBuds Air True Wireless Signature Earbud.

The JBuds Air are the smallest, truly wireless earbuds JLab has designed so far, featuring no hook and a secure snug fit.

Pictured in use

The JBuds Air are available now from John Lewis and Selfridges for just £49.99.

With 13-14 hours of Bluetooth playtime and custom EQ3 Sound, the lightweight buds deliver clean, crisp, audio for the daily listener.

Automatically turning on and connecting to each other right out of the case, they provide a hassle-free and powerful Bluetooth 4.2 connection.

Designed to go anywhere, the JBuds Air and their case are compact and small enough to fit in any bag or pocket.

The earbuds, case and charger

The JBuds Air feature an ergonomic shape that keeps the earbuds comfortably in place, as well as additional gel eartips and a new style JLab Cush Fin.

Designed with easy-to-use technology, the earbuds will automatically turn on and connect to each other when taken out of their case. After the first-time setup, the earbuds will automatically connect to a phone

Each earbud will hold a 3-4-hour battery life and their case provides 10 extra hours.

Amongst the earbuds features are play, pause, change tracks, and adjust volume by pushing or holding the outside buttons. Custom EQ settings can also be adjusted through the earbud and cycle through three sounds: Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost.

The ear buds with their case

A built-in microphone also allows for phone calls to be answered and hung up, as well as activating voice assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant. An IP55 sweat resistance keeps the earbuds durable for day-to-day activities whilst the ‘Be Aware Audio’ unique technology allows natural ambient noise in so users are able to run and hear important external sounds such as cars or sirens in the background.

JLab CEO Win Cramer commented: “The JBuds Air are a game changer. We've taken years of learning and built a product that makes true wireless accessible to everyone. Not only is the connection rock solid, the fit super comfortable, and an awesome look, but they sound simply stunning. The quality of sound that we deliver is unmatched. And we back it all up with a 2-year warranty. This is the best £49.99 you can spend for earbuds. We're thrilled to launch this product."