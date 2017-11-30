A little piece of Chelsea, complete with dairy, that’s forever Yorkshire

TUCKED away between the Thames and the Royal Hospital, the Chelsea Flower Show ground is an oasis in a sea of concrete and parking meters.

But come next May, a corner of it will be forever Yorkshire, replete with dry stone walls and a buttercup meadow trucked in from the Dales.

The Yorkshire Dales are the inspiration for Welcome to Yorkshires 2018 Chelsea show garden.

A stone bothy - a traditional Dales shelter - is also being installed, suitably converted into a craftsman’s creamery, where artisan cheese production will take place.

The tourism agency Welcome To Yorkshire unveiled the plans yesterday as it announced that its attraction at the Chelsea Flower Show next year would have a Dales theme, and would use genuine Yorkshire stone from the Bolton Estate.

The “Yorkshire garden” has been a highlight at Chelsea for the last eight years. Previous efforts have collected one gold medal, six silvers and six People’s Choice awards.

Next year’s garden will be the work of Mark Gregory, an East Riding landscape artist who has been exhibiting at Chelsea for 30 years and amassed three gold medals. He said creating a garden for his home county was “an incredible honour”.

Mr Gregory added: “Most people who know me, know how proud I am of my roots.

“I want to recreate the magnificence of Yorkshire’s landscape. It deserves to be seen and appreciated by the wider world.”

Welcome to Yorkshire’s chief executive, Sir Gary Verity, said: “As well as showcasing the scenic beauty of Yorkshire’s many iconic gardens and breathtaking open spaces, this year’s garden will celebrate Yorkshire’s plentiful natural materials, traditional crafts and skilled artisan food production.”

He said the most outstanding natural features of the Dales National Park would be “authentically recreated” in London to showcase Yorkshire’s beauty to the world, and the stone returned to the Bolton Estate after the show.

The garden will also include woodland flowers, a cultivated cottage garden and a tumbling beck with fast flowing water.