George Ezra announces Yorkshire forest concert date

Top selling singer songwriter George Ezra has announced a huge outdoor Yorkshire forest concert date this summer.

Due to phenomenal demand for tickets, the star has added an extra date as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

In addition to previously announced dates, he will be playing Dalby Forest in North Yorkshire in June.

One of the biggest selling male artists of the decade, the announcement heralds a big year for George, ahead of the release of his highly anticipated, soon-to-be-announced second album in March 2018.

His debut album Wanted On Voyage is certified 4x platinum in the UK, and was amongst the top 10 biggest selling artist albums in this country in both 2014 and 2015, reaching number on in the Official UK Chart and spending 122 weeks in the chart overall.

In little more than 18 months, Ezra went from virtual unknown to one of the international breakthrough artists of recent times: taking in a top 10 album in 10 countries; three sold out UK tours; nominations for four BRITs, one BBC Music Award and an Ivor Novello.

George returned last summer with a new single Don’t Matter Now and the sold out, tongue-in-cheek-titled ‘Top Secret tour’, and a summer of festival performances at Glastonbury, V Festival, TRNSMT and the Isle of Wight, amongst others.

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission.

Held annually in seven beautiful forest locations across the country, over 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme’s seventeen-year history.

With everything required for a great night out, including good food and bar, the concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop.

Income generated from ticket sales helps look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

The dates are:

Sunday 17 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Sunday 24 June: Dalby Forest, near Pickering, North Yorks – on sale Friday 26 January

Sunday 1 July: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Tickets are £34.50 (plus £3.95 booking fee) for the Dalby Forest show and are available from 9.00am on Friday 26 January from the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400, or buy online at forestry.gov.uk/music

