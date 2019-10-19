Handsome Bentley appeals to a younger audience

THIS is the new Flying Spur with some striking enhancements. Bentley’s new Grand Tourer is already a handsome car which stands out from the crowd.

Now it is available with Blackline specification to a car which combines coupe agility with limousine refinement.

Flying Spur costs £165,000 but the Blackline trim adds an extra £3,550 to the bill. It replaces bright exterior trim with bold black which might be said to give it a younger, more dynamic appeal.

This is the third generation of the Grand Tourer.

A Bentley spokesman said: “Much of the brightwork on the exterior of the car is replaced with Blackline trim, helping to create an even more powerful road presence for the peerless Flying Spur.

“The exterior brightware incorporated in the Blackline specification includes the iconic Flying B mascot, radiator vanes, matrix grilles, side window surrounds, and lower door and rear bumper blades. The front and rear light bezels, door handles, wing vents and the exhaust outlets also receive the same distinguished, darkened treatment.”

Standard fit on the Blackline specification are 21in five tri-spoke alloy wheels, with 22in Mulliner wheels optional.

Blackline specification has already proven popular with customers of the new Continental GT.

The new Flying Spur is a ground up development that combines the highest levels of technology and craftsmanship. The world’s finest super-luxury sports saloon has been designed, engineered and handcrafted in Britain during Bentley’s centenary year.

Handcrafted in Crewe, the latest generation of Flying Spur is said to push the boundaries of refinement and attention to detail.

Bentley’s design team reinvented the classic look of its predecessor. The new model boasts a stronger road presence courtesy of its more muscular proportions. Cut-crystal effect LED matrix headlamps and new 22in wheels are complemented by a retractable Flying B mascot.

Inside, the industry-first Bentley Rotating Display gives the driver the option of three dashboard types, rotating at the push of a button.