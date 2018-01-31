Happy Mondays, Ocean Colour Scene and many more announced for Knebworth Cool Britannia festival

A string of 90s Britpop stars are to headline a brand new three-day music festival at Knebworth later this year.

The Happy Mondays and Ocean Colour Scene will top the bill at Cool Britannia, which will be held at the historic stately home from August 31 - September 2.

The bill will also include Embrace, The Lightning Seeds, Peter Hook and The Light, Cast, Heather Small, Dodgy, Space, Toploader, The South and more acts still to be announced.

The festival will also see the premier of ‘Britpop Classical’ which will feature a full orchestra together with rock band and guest soloists including The Farm’s Peter Hooton, Republica’s Saffron and Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory, with others to be announced, performing unique versions of Britpop classics.

Cool Britannia has also teamed up with the legendary Ministry of Sound.

Housed in the Big Top, they will feature some of the best club DJs of the era including Todd Terry, Brandon Block, Jazzie B and Alfredo.

Each night there will be appearances by a host of club classic stars including Black Box, N-Trance, Rozalla, Alison Limerick, Angie Brown and Urban Cookie Collective.

Outside the rocking arena, Cool Britannia will be tending to the needs of rock and dance music fans with camping, glamping, street food, themed bars, street entertainers, funfairs, kid-zone, fireworks, trade stands, karaoke and much more.

Tickets for this new festival will go on sale at 9am on Friday 2 February via the official festival website www.coolbritanniafest.com.

Follow Cool Britannia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.