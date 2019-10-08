Home for sale with history and plenty of potential

Hope Cote, Stavely, near Knaresborough. Price £325,000, www.dacres.co.uk

This charming cottage is in need of modernisation and offers plenty of potential to extend. The much-loved home also comes with a family history that places it at the heart of village life.

Plenty of potential

Hope Cote is owned by 103-year-old Mrs Molly Robinson, who was born at the property in Staveley in 1916 and who lived there until this earlier this year.

Her parents moved into the three-bedroom property 108 years ago. When her father was invalided in the First World War, the enterprising women of the family were determined to find an income, so Ms Robinson, her mother and sister turned the front room into a small village shop, which they operated until the 1960s.

Nick Alcock, manager of Dacres in Knaresborough, said: “Hope Cote needs modernising and offers excellent potential to extend, subject to the necessary consents. It could be a great project for a wide range of buyers.”

The cottage has a sitting room, lounge, dining room, cloakroom, kitchen and an adjoining workshop. On the first floor there are three bedrooms, a separate dressing room and a house bathroom. Outside, there are gardens and off-street parking.

