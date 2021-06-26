A fire-damaged barn has been transformed into this luxurious Dales retreat and is now on sale for £1.25m

Bookilber Barn

With just three walls remaining, the historic barn is two miles up a track in the Yorkshire Dales but Dave was well ahead of the zeitgeist by spotting the allure of the property.

It is what many now crave – a true getaway with stupendous views but still within easy reach of Settle, which is one of the Dales’ best-served market towns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took Dave four years to turn the ruin into a luxurious rural retreat and he says: “I saw the barn advertised in The Yorkshire Post and ended up on a track in the middle of nowhere. Halfway there, I thought, ‘Whatever it is, there is no way I am buying it’.

Bookilber Barn

“But I saw it and that was it. I wanted it. The secluded position is amazing and the views are stunning.”

Built in 1742 as a laithe barn, Bookilber stands alone on the old drover’s road between York and Lancaster and was later owned by the Bradford Gurdjieff Society, a philosophical group, and was classed as a retreat/outdoor pursuits centre.

For Dave, co-owner of Bossdean Properties, which deals in industrial and commercial buildings, the barn was his first foray into residential restoration and made him realise that dealing with historic property in a sensational location can stir emotions and bust budgets.

He says: “I thought I’d have it finished in 18 months, then sell it on, but it didn’t happen like that. It took a lot longer and I got very involved to the point where I had no intention of selling it. I spent at least treble what I first thought.

Bookilber Barn

“You start on something like this, get a sense of history and you know you have to use the best materials and do the best possible job.”

The property became a luxury holiday let with underfloor heating and 100mb broadband.

“Selling it is a wrench but the time has come to let it go.”

The barn has a hall, shower room, sitting room, snug, family room, dining room, kitchen and utility room on the ground floor. On the first floor, there is a galleried landing, principal bedroom with dressing room and en suite,a bedroom with en suite and three further ensuite bedrooms. Outside, double garage, hot tub barn, barbecue area and gardens. Bookilber Barn, £1.25m www.carterjonas.co.uk