Amazing Grade II-listed village farmhouse with extra cottage and annexe up for sale at £1.1m

The transformation was from bare walls, damp floors and a leaking roof to cosy living space with a living room-cum-bedroom, kitchenette and shower room.

“We had to re-lay flooring, put in underfloor heating, we had the roof taken off and put back on, and the inside damp-proofed,” says Neil, 65, a hospital consultant. “It was either that or watch these buildings deteriorate, it felt like the best way of dealing with things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, their annex has come into its own, as home to Neil and Helen’s son, 29-year-old son, Daniel, and his girlfriend during Covid pandemic lockdowns, and lately, when Daniel, who works remotely for the NHS as a finance manager, returned from 12 months travelling the world.

School House Farm, Saxton, near Tadcaster, is for sale at £1.1m with a self-contained annex and a two-bedroom cottage.

“In the pandemic, we had to isolate for two or three weeks,” Neil explains. “I was over 60 then, so classed as high risk. They had to stay separately for that, so it was ideal to have an annex.”

School House Farm, which also has a two-bedroomed cottage rented out to a succession of private tenants, currently paying around £900 monthly – “a huge help with running costs over the years”, says Neil – is for sale (Dacre, Son & Hartley, £1.1m) as Neil and 61-year-old Helen are relocating to the West Country.

Buying a house with an annex is more popular than ever, as homeowners embrace multi-generational living, work from home or help their house pay for itself by renting out a part, either long-term or through Airbnb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Baxter, area director for Dacre, Son & Hartley, says that in the 1980s, he was inundated with enquiries from buyers looking for ‘granny flats’, or annexes to accommodate elderly relatives: “What happened in the late 1980s and 1990, is that specialist retirement properties sprung up, and people became less keen on having granny coming to live with them. The market for this kind of pad dropped, demand went down, and annexes became a bit of a white elephant.”

Post-Covid, however, he’s seen an increase in interest, partly due to returning offspring, and also, from people looking for space to work or set up businesses from home, or run an Airbnb.

From a trickle of enquiries in the early part of 2023, from August onwards there were around 10,000 enquiries for annexes over the following six months, Purple Bricks reports.

“The rise of interest in annexes is a clear sign Brits are looking much closer to home when it comes to investing in property,” says Purplebricks CEO Sam Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A so-called granny flat could be the cash-smart solution for families wanting to take care of an elderly relative, while protecting their independence.

“Or those looking for rental opportunities could maximise their returns by reducing the potential tax burden of purchasing an entirely separate second property.

“With second homeowners facing uncertainty, it seems savvy home-hunters have spotted a clever way to have the best of both worlds.”

In some areas, including North Yorkshire, council tax bills for second homes are set to double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire, which includes the holiday hotspot of Whitby, where there are vociferous protests against second properties, is one of the first areas in England to introduce a 100 per cent premium for council tax bills on second homes – effectively doubling the charge – from April 2025.

Airbnb annexes, as long as they are furnished buildings next to a main residence, will remain immune to this increase, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

The rules around council tax and annexes can be tricky; the advice is to check directly with the local authority regarding individual properties. You may also require planning permission to change the use of an outbuilding.

But generally, if an annex is separate living space located within a home, it should not attract a separate council tax bill. If it stands empty, you should also not be liable for an extra charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if your annexe is a self-contained living space separate to your main property and is occupied, the rules have always been a little more complex.

You are exempt from paying separate council tax on an annex if you have a dependent relative living in it. A dependent relative is classed as a person over the age of 65 or is permanently disabled or mentally impaired.

If you are renting your annexe to a non-dependent relative – such as adult offspring – you may still be able to qualify for a 50 per cent discount, depending on council policy.

Houses with annexes are not only flexible and multi-purpose, but often quirky and interesting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They may come with fascinating histories such as the Old School House in Malham, north Yorkshire, on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £650,000.

A Grade II listed converted school, dating back to the 18th century, it has two bedrooms within the main accommodation and a kitchen-diner with vaulted ceiling, plus an annex with one bedroom, living space, bathroom and garage space with utility room below.

Thanks to changing life and work patterns, annexes have certainly come a long way from the ‘granny flat’ of the 1980s.