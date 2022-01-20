The Nationwide building society has published a list of the most and least affordable places to live in the UK and has Yorkshire specific data that reveals where the most and least expensive homes in God’s Own County can be found.

It will come as no surprise to find that the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea is Britain’s least affordable area, measuring 14.7 on the first time buyer house price to earnings ratio, while East Ayrshire in Scotland remains most affordable. The North East has the smallest gap between least and most affordable boroughs, while London has the largest.

A quarter of local authority areas have seen an improvement in affordability since 2016. Westminster, Cambridge, Reading and Aberdeen are amongst areas which have seen largest improvements, due to earnings growth outpacing house price growth.

In Yorkshire and The Humber, Ryedale in North Yorkshire, which includes Malton and Pickering, continues to have the highest house price to earnings ratio of 7.

Barnsley is the most affordable area with a ratio of 3.7, which is just one of the reasons why this area is up-and-coming, according to estate agents, though those who live there can argue that it has arrived.

Craven, which includes the market town of Skipton and parts of the Yorkshire Dales, has sprung a surprise by recording an improvement in affordability over the last five years. It was 6.5 and is now 5.5. which is baffling to many who have seen the area boom, particularly since the pandemic when there has been flight from cities and large towns to market towns and rural areas.