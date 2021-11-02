This big and beautiful Yorkshire barn conversion for sale has 3,000sq ft of space and is close to rail links

Originally converted in 1972, this big and beautiful barn has benefited from two major, no-expense-spared makeovers and is now for sale for £575,000 with Dacre, Son and Hartley.

The latest transformation of the property is by owner Sophia Bow who bought the barn in 2002 after falling in love with the barn’s character and its capacious interiors that boast over 3,000sq.ft of space.

The location was also part of the appeal. Bowling Alley in Rastrick is tucked away in a quiet spot with other period houses, but has easy access to the town centre and good transport links.

The barn has 3,000 sq.ft of space and is close to rail and road links

The property is a 15-minute walk from Brighouse railway station, from where a train journey to Leeds takes half an hour. There are also trains running direct to London Kings Cross. The M62 is a 10-minute drive away.

“The barn is in a really quiet and private spot and there is a lovely community here,” says Sophia, who adds: “Brighouse and Rastrick is becoming very popular with buyers because it has such good schools, plenty of amenities and great road and rail links.”

During her time at the property, she has opened up the living area on the ground floor and installed underfloor heating, modernised the bathrooms, installed walk-in wardrobes and converted what was an office space into a sixth bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

Sophia also had a new fireplace installed and commissioned Greetland-based furniture maker Jarabosky to create bespoke floating shelves to sit either side of the fireplace. The company also made a new top for the butcher’s block in the kitchen. She is selling to move to Scotland and says: “I will be sad to leave as I have been very happy here but it’s time for someone else to enjoy it.”

The dining kitchen with Aga

The converted attic space/sixth bedroom also has a bathroom. Outside, there are electronic gates, a garage/store and ample parking. An added incentive to buy comes from Sophia’s offer to pay her buyer’s Stamp Duty costs plus £1,500 towards legal costs. Contact: Dacre, Son & Hartley, tel: 01422 414888, www.dacres.co.uk

The dining area

The sitting area with shelves by Jarabosky

This area is flooded with light

The first floor galleried landing