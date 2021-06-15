In Yorkshire, house prices have risen by 14 per cent over the year from March 2020 to March 2021

Whether you’re looking to buy or sell your home, snap up some land or rent somewhere to live, they are the one-stop shop for anything property-related in the region.

The busy firm of chartered surveyors, auctioneers, valuers and estate agents has four offices in Malton, Pickering, Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside. There are also six offices under its sister Stephenson banner at York, Haxby, Knaresborough, Easingwold, Selby, Boroughbridge and the head agricultural office Stephensons Rural at Murton.

"We always say that the breadth of our business is our strength, and this really is the case more than ever, with the UK property market accelerating to record levels," says partner, Henry Scott.

In Yorkshire, house prices have risen by 14 per cent over the year from March 2020 to March 2021.

The UK House Price Index for March showed that property values were 10.2 per cent higher across the country than a year earlier – the fastest annual rate of growth for 14 years.

According to the BBC, family homes are more popular, partly because people have reassessed their priorities during Covid lockdowns. However, prices of apartments are still rising and there are some signs of buyers taking the chance to make a move into lively cities as restrictions ease.

Whatever your need, BoultonCooper can provide an excellent service right here on your doorstep.

"We have an unmatched office network across North Yorkshire together with subscriptions to the leading web property portals which means we can proactively market any property, large or small," adds Henry.

"Alongside our sales team, we offer a professional and reliable lettings and management service designed to maximise your returns."

BoultonCooper also hold property, plant, machinery, antiques, chattels and livestock sales on and off site throughout the year. "We consider ourselves to be the most experienced auctioneers in the county, and our team of experienced auctioneers and valuers provide a complete sales service.

"We have an onsite multi-purpose auction facility, together with mobile sale infrastructure and livestock handling equipment. We also operate with an online platform to provide online bidding to a global audience for your sale."

Their rural property services extend beyond land and estate management to planning and development, agribusiness and subsidies and business planning and succession; they also boast expertise in the fields of generating revenue from renewable energy, managing the environmental assets of your business, and offer professional advice on woodland and timber management.

"Our aim here at BoultonCooper is to provide a service of the highest professional quality to our North Yorkshire clients, new and existing. Our team of qualified and experienced professionals provide a wide range of specialist advice to assist you and your business – confidential advice that you can rely on."

