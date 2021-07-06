Chance to buy a large live-work home on Haworth's historic Main Street

The sale of this large, live-work property on Haworth's historic Main Street has created a great deal of interest thanks to its prime location and the fact that it could offer a complete change of lifestyle. It dates to the late 1700s and is on the market with Wilman and Wilman for £340,000.

The 2,100 sq.ft property is owned by artist and potter Sonje Hibbert who ran her successful Werxzovart gallery, pottery studio and tea room from the ground floor of the Grade II listed building, which also includes spacious living accommodation. The latter spans the first and second floors of the building and includes two reception rooms, a kitchen, four bedrooms, a dressing room and three bath/shower rooms. There is also a large garden at the rear, which is accesed via the kitchen.

The property has previously been used as a restaurant, bed & breakfast and was also home to Haworth Pottery in the 1970s. Sonje Hibbert says: "I have loved living and working in this fantastic building and in Haworth. Leaving it will be hard but it is time to move on. Haworth and its moors have provided me with a lot of inspiration for my art work but it is time to explore other options. I'm taking my business, Werxzovart, with me but the building on Main Street offers a great opportunity for someone else."

For details contact Wilman and Wilman, Cross Hills, tel: 01535 637333, ww.wilman-wilman.co.uk

1. Gallery and studio The ground floor is commercial premises for Werxzovart run by artist and potter Sonje Hibbert. Sonja is selling but her business will continue online. Photo: Wilman and Wilman Buy photo

2. Commercial The ground floor includes gallery and workshop space plus toilets for customers Photo: Wilman and Wilman Buy photo

3. Making an entrance The entrance to the property doubles as a music room and sitting area Photo: Wilman and Wilman Buy photo

4. Living space The living accommodation is large and includes this sitting room, which is filled with works of art Photo: Wilman and Wilman Buy photo