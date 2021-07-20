The former foghorn station onthe Cleveland Way is now a four-bedroom home with a one-bed holiday let and a tea garden

The sale of this former foghorn station, on the market for £750,000 with Jacksons, offers the chance to enjoy some of the best sea views in Britain while owning an important piece of maritime history. Hornblower Lodge sits on a one acre site on the cliff top at Hawsker, between Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay, and is now a four-bedroom home with an adjoining, one-bedroom holiday let and tea garden

Operators Trinity House chose the site after testing the solidity of the rock it sits on and the magnificent building still has its two 20ft long and 8ft high foghorns, which blasted out a warning to ships between 1904 when it was built and 1988 when it was rendered obsolete by satellite technology. Due to quirks in the velocity, residents in Whitby, which is two miles from Hawkser, would hear the first blast of the foghorn when the third was being sounded.

The station on the Cleveland Way, was converted into a home in 1992 and the present owners John and Janet Evans bought it 14 years ago. “It was an impulse buy,” says Mr Evans, who previously lived near Middlesbrough. “We weren’t planning to move but we couldn’t resist this place. It offers the best of coast and country and the views are incredible.”

The couple have since renovated the property and turned it into a profitable live-work home. The holiday let is popular due to its position as is the tea garden. “We have loved living here but we are getting older and need to downsize, though we will miss this place,” says John. “The seascape is ever-changing and the sunrises and sunsets are breathtakingly beautiful.”

The house has a sitting room, breakfast room, kitchen, utility, a store room, snug, storage room, bathroom, shower room and four bedrooms, one with an ensuite. The holiday let has a living area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Outside, is a drive, parking area, courtyard, laundry, outside WC, workshop and seating areas plus tea garden kiosk.

Leo Thai, manager at Jacksons estate agents, says: “This is a wonderful property loved by locals and visitors alike and offers something many buyers are now looking for.

“It is an escape to idyllic surroundings with all the benefits of Whitby, which is a seven minute drive away. It also offers the chance to improve work-life balance because it is an income generating home.”

