Cottage for sale in need of refurbishment in Grantley close to the uber luxurious Grantley Hall hotel

Would-be buyers are excited by a rare chance to buy a charming cottage in the sought-after North Yorkshire village of Grantley, near Ripon. The property, which is close to the luxury Grantley Hall hotel, is in need of complete refurbishment and is for sale for the first time in more than 50 years.

The detached property, known as The Cottage, was built in 1790 and is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley estate agents with a guide price of £235,000. It will go to best and final offers by 12 noon on January 7, 2022.

The house has a large hallway, sitting room with views to the front, bathroom with white suite and shower over the bath, a dining room with feature fireplace and a kitchen with sink unit. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms with one a good sized double and the other a small single room. It also has stunning rural views.

The cottage for sale in the idyllic village of Grantley

Outside, there is a coal store which could easily form part of the existing dwelling without the need for extension, subject to planning permission, whilst detached from the property there is a bin store.

Grantley is a popular lower Dales village with good school, excellent public house, children’s play park and village hall, situated approximately 8 miles from Harrogate and 6 miles from the historic City of Ripon. The Cathedral City of Ripon offers a variety of shopping and recreational facilities and excellent schools notably Ripon Grammar. It is ideally placed for commuting to the major business centres of West Yorkshire and Teesside. Other facilities include the Canal Basin and Marina, Ripon Spa Baths, leisure Centre and Racecourse and it is central to the Yorkshire Dales and Moors.

Dan Rice, from Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Ripon office, said: “Grantley is a highly sought-after village due to its proximity to The Yorkshire Dales, Ripon and the A1M, and opportunities to buy refurbishment projects in the local area are very rare. The neighbouring and award winning, luxurious Grantley Hall has also put this area on the map.

“As a result, this property is going to attract high levels of interest from a wide range of buyers including anyone wanting an exciting project. It’s a house that’s full of potential and there’s no doubt it could be a fantastic home in a beautiful location, close to both Fountains C E Primary School and The Grantley Bar and Restaurant, as well as overlooking the local park and benefitting from far-reaching countryside views, which all adds to its appeal.”

The rear of the cottage in Grantley

Best and final offers for The Cottage need to be submitted to Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Ripon office by 12 noon on Friday, January 7th 2022. For more information about the property, call Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01765 605151 or visit www.dacres.co.uk.

The cottage come with views of surrounding countryside

The bathroom

The cottage is in need of refubishment but is full of character and is in a fabulous location

In need of work but a chance to for the new owners to put their own stamp on the cottage

The property is a refurbishment project