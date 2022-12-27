They sweep over stunning Swaledale landscapes taking in meadows, hills and moorland that change regularly with the weather.
The property has a dining room, breakfast room and a living room with a multi fuel stove. The kitchen has a single hob electric Aga and there is also a utility room and a ground floor W.C.
On the first floor, there is a substantial storage cupboard and latch doors leading to the three bedrooms and the recently refurbished house bathroom.
Outside, there is parking and an outhouse, storage shed and gardens with a dry stone wall boundary.
The property is a few miles from Muker and is close to the market towns of Reeth, nine miles away, and Hawes, eight miles away.
It is on the market for £425,000 with GSC Grays Leyburn office. Visit www.gscgrays.co.uk for details.