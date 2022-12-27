News you can trust since 1754
Dales barn conversion for sale near Muker with fabulous views

Greenacres is aptly named but doesn’t quite do justice to the breathtaking views from this Grade II listed barn conversion, which sits between the Dales hamlets of Angram and Keld.

By Sharon Dale
5 minutes ago

They sweep over stunning Swaledale landscapes taking in meadows, hills and moorland that change regularly with the weather.

The property has a dining room, breakfast room and a living room with a multi fuel stove. The kitchen has a single hob electric Aga and there is also a utility room and a ground floor W.C.

On the first floor, there is a substantial storage cupboard and latch doors leading to the three bedrooms and the recently refurbished house bathroom.

The property comes with sensational views over Swaledale
Outside, there is parking and an outhouse, storage shed and gardens with a dry stone wall boundary.

The property is a few miles from Muker and is close to the market towns of Reeth, nine miles away, and Hawes, eight miles away.

It is on the market for £425,000 with GSC Grays Leyburn office. Visit www.gscgrays.co.uk for details.

Greenacres has three bedrooms and is in an idyllic location
The kitchen with Aga
The dual aspect sitting room