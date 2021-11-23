Decorating your front door for Christmas is now derigeur and here's how it's done

The trend for decorating front doors began in earnest last year when Instagram influencers and celebtries such as Stacey Solomon, Amanda Holden, and Giovanna and Tom

Fletcher shared their fabulously festive creations across social media.

This year, the fashion is set to go mainstream and, along with the usual wreaths, we are set to see garlands, door wraps and decorative arches with added foliage, lights, baubles and bling. Here Miller Homes in Yorkshire shares its ideas on how to make the doorways of Yorkshire fit to rival even the most insta-worthy creations:

The traditional wreath still has its place. However, trends now see them adorning a variety of places within the home from internal doors, mirrors and even used as table centre pieces. So, what’s replacing the conventional front door wreath? There are many statement alternatives that can be made or bought and these include bauble wreaths, fairy light wreaths and, of course, pampas grass wreaths.

Another idea that is growing in popularity is "wrapping" front doors as you would a giant Christmas present. See www.doorbows.co.uk for inspiration.

If you really want to go to town, then a door arch or garland that can be made from anything including foliage, flowers and baubles, or even balloons will make a stunning statement. Making your own doesn’t have to be complicated either. Simply decide on the size and location – will it arch completely around the door or be draped across

the top, like a canopy? Remember that many garlands can be pre-bought and joined together to create the right size. Then choose a colour scheme, traditional colours like green and silver work well with black doors whereas, pastel blues and pinks look great against wood or white doors.

Choose a theme. If you are using lights then add them first and then the fun begin with the decorative touches which could be anything from foliage, flowers, baubles, candy canes or other festive decorations.

To complement the display, you may want to add a few accessories at the foot of the arch, such as sustainably sourced moss covered logs or old plant pots filled with baubles or foliage.

“We love to decorate our show homes for Christmas and enjoying looking for new ways to bring in the festive cheer and this year we want to encourage the

homeowners of Yorkshire to really go for it,” said Debbie Whittingham, Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “Ensuring the outside of our homes looks just as festive as the inside is a wonderful welcome for your visitors and also for those simply wandering past."