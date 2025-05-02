For sale: Beautiful farmhouse with superb rural views and 17 acres of land on the market for £2.2m

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Property Editor

Published 2nd May 2025
Shatton Farm is a beautifully converted farmhouse located in a picturesque hamlet near the Peak District National Park.

The four bedroom home in Shatton, South Yorkshire, includes over 4,100 sq ft of accommodation and 17 acres of private gardens and land.

The property features underfloor heating, ground-source heating and double glazing with a 10-year warranty. It also includes a new kitchen with a large island, separate pantry, and an open-plan living space.

There are three double bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms. The master suite boasts a dressing area and breathtaking countryside views. A spacious study area and a large living room are complemented by a mezzanine-level fourth bedroom with its own en-suite shower room. Additional features include a utility room, stunning glass entrance hallway, and two downstairs WCs.

Shatton Farm is on the market for £2.2m with spencersestateagents.co.uk

