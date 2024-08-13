The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We had a static caravan in Askham near Penrith and so we started looking around that area and that led us to The Old Sweet Shop in Kirkby Stephen,” says Linda.

It was love at first sight even though the house was clearly in need of updating and Linda adds: “The house had been a holiday let and it looked a bit tired and empty when we viewed it but all it needed was modernising and some love.

“We could see its potential and it had a lovely atmosphere, which we put down to it being a sweet shop and grocers until just after the Second World War.

The Old Sweet Shop

“You can imagine all those happy children choosing sweets while the adults enjoyed gossiping.”

The Carmans got the keys in 2017 and moved in in 2018 when there was still work to be done on the property, which sits in the oldest part of the town and dates to the 1700s.

To say it was well built is an understatement. The walls are three to four feet thick.

The updating has shown great respect to the original features, including the original chimney piece and its stone lintel, which sit above the new Cookmaster oven.

The kitchen

“We also found an old safe hidden in the bathroom wall but we couldn’t get it open so it’s still there but covered with the shower panelling,” says Linda.

The couple also created extra useable living spaces by converting a store room/cellar into a cosy snug and utility room and by turning an old wash house into a studio where artist Richard can paint to his heart’s content.

The interiors are fabulous and every room has wow factor, including the bathroom, which was treated to a beautiful copper bath.

Selling The Old Sweet Shop will be a wrench for the couple and Linda says:“Our three sons still live in Cheshire and they want us to go back. We have resisted but family has to come first but we are selling this house with deep regret.

The Old Sweet Shop

“We have loved living here and we will miss Kirkby Stephen. It’s a very friendly and vibrant town and it has everything you could need, including a large Co-op and lots of fantastic independent shops.”

On the ground floor, the house has a kitchen diner with smart cabinetry and space for a large dining table. There is also a sitting room with double glazed sash windows and a multi-fuel stove and there is also a snug/utility area and a shower room on this level.

Upstairs are three beautifully designed bedrooms and the bathroom and outside in the spacious garden there is a patio and the home office/studio

The Old Sweet Shop is £275,000 with www.lunevalleyestates.com

The sitting room

Kirkby Stephen is in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and the town is renowned for its friendly community, scenic beauty, and access to outdoor activities such as hiking and cycling.