The four bedroom house is located in Rainton, Thirsk, just five miles from Ripon and 17 miles from picturesque Harrogate.

As well as its spacious family room and dining room, the first floor of the property features a snug, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room with an extensive range of Shaker Style units, a large island and Lacanche range cooker.

The upper floor features a bathroom as well as four bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite bathroom.

The property also boasts a separate annex for home working, from which the current owner runs their own beauty business.

Opposite the house sits a quaint village pub, where the local cricket team will gather in the summer.

The village farmhouse is on the market for a guide price of £875,000 with GSC Grays.

This Grade II listed Georgian farm house was recently rennovated by its current owners.

A particular feature of the property is the external space. This is multi-functional and can be used as an annex as it has a shower room or could equally be used for this who work from home, for example, physio or beautician

The first floor contains three double bedrooms, as well as the master bedroom, and the house bathroom.