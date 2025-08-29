For sale: Historic cottage in stunning Yorkshire Dales village of Appletreewick with conversion potential and prime views on the market for £1.15m

The Old Cottage is a Grade II listed 17th century home which has been carefully extended into an adjoining stone barn.

The property is located in the Yorkshire Dales village of Appletreewick and dates from 1665. An extension into the barn has created more than 3,800 sq ft of living space.

The house retains character features including timber beams, stone mullion windows, and flagstone floors.

A kitchen and breakfast room by Smallbone sit alongside formal reception rooms with fireplaces. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including a principal suite with dressing room and a Juliet balcony.

Outside, there is a gravel driveway, stone outbuilding with potential for further conversion, subject to planning, and lawned gardens with a summer house. The location provides open views across Wharfedale.

The Old Cottage is on the market with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £1.15m

1. Historic home

A welcoming entrance hall features a bespoke oak staircase, a downstairs cloakroom and antique stone flagstones by Lapicida.

2. Welcoming setting

The well-equipped, dual aspect kitchen has wall and base Shaker style cabinetry by Smallbone with complementary granite worktops as well as an electric dual control Aga, a Gaggenau fan oven and Miele dishwasher.

3. Time to eat

The formal dining room has ample space for a good-sized family table and chairs with a stone surround fireplace with wood burning stove from Robert Aagaard.

4. Sociable space

