The property is located in the Yorkshire Dales village of Appletreewick and dates from 1665. An extension into the barn has created more than 3,800 sq ft of living space.

The house retains character features including timber beams, stone mullion windows, and flagstone floors.

A kitchen and breakfast room by Smallbone sit alongside formal reception rooms with fireplaces. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including a principal suite with dressing room and a Juliet balcony.

Outside, there is a gravel driveway, stone outbuilding with potential for further conversion, subject to planning, and lawned gardens with a summer house. The location provides open views across Wharfedale.

The Old Cottage is on the market with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £1.15m

1 . Historic home The Old Cottage is a Grade II listed property dating back to 1665 that includes a total of 3,873 sq. ft of accommodation and has been lovingly and sensitively renovated by the current owners. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

2 . Welcoming setting A welcoming entrance hall features a bespoke oak staircase, a downstairs cloakroom and antique stone flagstones by Lapicida. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

3 . Time to eat The well-equipped, dual aspect kitchen has wall and base Shaker style cabinetry by Smallbone with complementary granite worktops as well as an electric dual control Aga, a Gaggenau fan oven and Miele dishwasher. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales