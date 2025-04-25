Situated in the former orchard of Skelton Hall, in the village of Skelton, north of York, the former farmhouse sits in the conservation area that forms the historic core of the village with views over leafy parkland.

The handsome four-bedroom house dates from 1821 and comes with a large parking area where there are two garages, a two-bedroom cottage, a snooker/games room and a range of traditional outbuildings.

The main house includes a downstairs cloakroom/wc, three reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, garden room, utility/boot room, four bedrooms, a shower room and a house bathroom.

Orchard House has been with the same owners since 1996 and in that time has been beautifully renovated. It is on the market for £1.45m with blenkinandco.com or call 01904 671672.

1 . Historic property Orchard House is situated in the former orchard of Skelton Hall in the conservation area that forms the historic core of the village. A former farmhouse, this handsome house of brick with a slate roof dates from 1821. Photo: Blenkin & Co Photo Sales

2 . Period features The kitchen/breakfast room with its high ceilings and traditional wraparound plate rack provides ample space for a family table and includes a modern fitted kitchen with granite worktops and splashbacks, a butler sink, integrated appliances and an electric range cooker. Photo: Blenkin & Co Photo Sales

3 . Time to relax Facing west across the garden is the sitting room with its handsome moulded ceiling and ornate fireplace with fender. Photo: Blenkin & Co Photo Sales

4 . Orchard House-17_stdy.jpg The study/snug has a handsome fireplace with living flame gas fire. Photo: Blenkin & Co Photo Sales