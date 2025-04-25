For sale: This historic Georgian house near York comes with separate cottage and is on the market for £1.4m

Orchard House is a beautiful Georgian house and cottage with outbuildings and landscaped gardens, set in the heart of an attractive village.

Situated in the former orchard of Skelton Hall, in the village of Skelton, north of York, the former farmhouse sits in the conservation area that forms the historic core of the village with views over leafy parkland.

The handsome four-bedroom house dates from 1821 and comes with a large parking area where there are two garages, a two-bedroom cottage, a snooker/games room and a range of traditional outbuildings.

The main house includes a downstairs cloakroom/wc, three reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, garden room, utility/boot room, four bedrooms, a shower room and a house bathroom.

Orchard House has been with the same owners since 1996 and in that time has been beautifully renovated. It is on the market for £1.45m with blenkinandco.com or call 01904 671672.

1. Historic property

Photo Sales
The kitchen/breakfast room with its high ceilings and traditional wraparound plate rack provides ample space for a family table and includes a modern fitted kitchen with granite worktops and splashbacks, a butler sink, integrated appliances and an electric range cooker.

2. Period features

Photo Sales
Facing west across the garden is the sitting room with its handsome moulded ceiling and ornate fireplace with fender.

3. Time to relax

Photo Sales
The study/snug has a handsome fireplace with living flame gas fire.

4. Orchard House-17_stdy.jpg

Photo Sales
