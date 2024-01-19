All Sections
Gorgeous and reasonably priced home for sale with land and stables in a sought after Wolds village

This charming semi-detached home dates back to 1890s and sits in the heart of Kilnwick, a sought-after village in the Yorkshire Wolds surrounded by the countryside that inspired David Hockney’s paintings
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 19th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT

The property, on the market with Hunters for offers over £495,000, sits on a generous plot, made up of approximately one acre of mature gardens and paddock.

The estate agent describes it as an “equestrian lover’s dream” that could save on livery fees. The house also has a detached double garage with potential for conversion into an annexe, a double stable block and a store room.

Inside the cottage there is an entrance hall, downstairs WC, a living room, second reception room, an open plan kitchen/family room and a utility room. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms and a bathroom. Contact Hunters Beverley for further details. www.hunters.com. Tel: 01482 861411.

The front of the property, which dates from the 1890's and sits in the heart of Kilnwick, a sought after Wolds village surrounded by open countryside.

1. Leading from the front

The front of the property, which dates from the 1890's and sits in the heart of Kilnwick, a sought after Wolds village surrounded by open countryside. Photo: Hunters

The property at the rear with land and stables

2. A surprise out back

The property at the rear with land and stables Photo: Hunters

The rear of the property gives a better idea of its generous size

3. Rear of the year

The rear of the property gives a better idea of its generous size Photo: Hunters

The hall is spacious and comes with storage under the stairs

4. The hall story

The hall is spacious and comes with storage under the stairs Photo: Hunters

