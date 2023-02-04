Gove makes a difference but misery continues for many caught in the building safety scandal

The power of the people, campaigning groups and a government minister willing to act have finally brought meaningful traction to the long fight for justice for innocent leasehold apartment owners caught in the building safety scandal.Uncovered after 72 people lost their lives in the Grenfell fire just over five-and-a-half years ago, it has blighted up to 1.5 million flats with many effectively unsaleable and others only sellable at a loss.Meanwhile, leaseholders have been forced by the freehold owners of the buildings to pay thousands of pounds for interim safety measures and inflated insurance costs.