The sale of The Mill Inn, a landmark property in beautiful Harwood Dale, near Scarborough, has prompted buyer interest thanks to the fabulous, rural position and what estate agent Andrew Wood, of Cundalls, has aptly described as its “vast potential”.

The property is on the market fr offers over £380,000 with Cundalls. It includes a detached country inn and home plus a range of buildings offering significant potential. Its location is sublime as it is in open countryside close to both Whitby and Scarborough with Burniston village and its wealth of amenities just 5.5 miles away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub with rooms, renowned for its signage “Mill Inn” emblazoned on the roof, can be purchased with up to 38.3 acres of grassland and woodland, making it ideal for those who want a smallholding or who have equestrian interests.

The Mill in at Harwood Dale is now for sale

Cundalls is marketing the site for sale by informal tender as whole or in five lots and best and final offers must be submitted to them by 2pm on February 11.

The guide price for the whole – which is the inn, buildings and land – is offers over £380,000. As for the lots, lot one is The Mill Inn, outbuildings and 0.76 acres and the guide price for this is offers over £200,000. Lot two is 4.6 acres of grassland and woodland with a guide price of offers over £30,000. Lot three is 5.1 acres of grassland and woodland with a guide price of offers over £35,000. Lot four is 22.1 acres of grassland and woodland with a guide price offers over £75,000. Lot 5 is 5.8 acres of grassland with a guide price with offers over £40,000.

The Mill Inn is a traditional country pub with accommodation and has a hall, bar area, dining room, kitchen and rear porch. On the first floor are three bedrooms, a store room and bathroom.

Outside, there is a range of traditional stone buildings and Cundalls say these offer potential to be amalgamated into the inn or could be developed as holiday cottages, subject to consents. The land includes meadows and mature deciduous woodland with stream frontage.

The much-loved Mill Inn has been n the same family since the 1930s

Andrew Wood says: “The property is available following the passing of Mr Hamish McGregor, whose family have owned it since the 1930s, so the sale is a genuinely rare opportunity to purchase a unique rural property with land. The Mill Inn has traded since the 19th century and the adjoining buildings were operated as a mill until just after the second world war.”

Contact: Cundalls, Malton, tel: 01653 697820, www.cundalls.co.uk

One of the rooms inside the inn

The Mill Inn comes with outbuildings and land

The inn's kitchen

The property is for sale as a whole or in lots and includes land