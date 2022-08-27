Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many stunning properties for sale in the glorious upland area of the Pennines.

These majestic houses fall in the price range of £950,000 to £2,300,000.

We have compiled a list of the most expensive houses for sale in the Yorkshire Dales according to Rightmove.

River Wharfe bubbling through Langstrothdale in Upper Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Low Field Farm, Threshfield, BD23

Price: £2,300,000

Key features: Six bedrooms, modern open plan annexe, three reception rooms, double garage, a bespoke dining kitchen, six bathrooms (including five en-suite), a home office and library and a courtyard with gardens and a field.

Brockholes Farm, Tebay, CA10

Price: £1,795,000

Key features: Located in a rural position in the upper Lune Valley, within the Yorkshire Dales National Park with easy access to the M6 and the Lake District. The farmhouse includes three spacious bedrooms with two bathrooms (including one en-suite), a wood burner, sitting room, a dining kitchen and a garden.

Gill Edge Estate, near Bainbridge, DL8

Price: £2,750,000

Key features: Five bedrooms, three self-contained two-bedroom cottages, an extensive range of equestrian facilities, ancient woodland, 12 acres of paddock/grazing land, four bathrooms, a reception hall, drawing room, sitting room, study, breakfast kitchen, dining room, cloakroom/laundry room and conservatory.

Capon Hall and Capon Hall Barn, Malham Moor, Settle/Skipton

Price: £1,395,000

Key features: Seven bedrooms in total and five bathrooms, detached converted two-bedroom barn, beautiful gardens and extensive courtyards as well as parking, two reception rooms plus a home office/studio, a farmhouse dining kitchen, pantry, two utility rooms, an Inglenook fireplace, workshop, garage, pony shed and two large agricultural sheds.

Ireby, Ingleton, LA6

Price: £1,200,000

Key features: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen/diner, lounge, utility room, loft, outbuildings, garden, kennels, reception building, cattery and stables.

Prior Avenue, Richmond, DL10

Price: £1,100,000

Key features: Detached home, two bathrooms, four double bedrooms, fitted kitchen/diner, private driveway and garage, close to amenities and shops and a walled garden.

Grove Square, Leyburn, DL8

Price: £1,000,000

Key features: Grade II Listed Georgian House and Coach House, three reception rooms, conservatory, large kitchen/diner, utility space, boiler room, entrance hall, six double bedrooms, a house bathroom as well as three en-suites, a Coach House, a stable, workshop, off-road parking and large secret grounds with trees, shrubs, flowerbeds and a lawn.

Buckden, Skipton, BD23

Price: £975,000