Houses for sale in Yorkshire Dales: Eight of the most expensive houses for sale in the Dales with views of the moors, rivers and hills
We have taken a look through the most luxurious houses in the Yorkshire Dales for sale on Rightmove - right now.
There are many stunning properties for sale in the glorious upland area of the Pennines.
These majestic houses fall in the price range of £950,000 to £2,300,000.
We have compiled a list of the most expensive houses for sale in the Yorkshire Dales according to Rightmove.
Low Field Farm, Threshfield, BD23
Price: £2,300,000
Key features: Six bedrooms, modern open plan annexe, three reception rooms, double garage, a bespoke dining kitchen, six bathrooms (including five en-suite), a home office and library and a courtyard with gardens and a field.
Brockholes Farm, Tebay, CA10
Price: £1,795,000
Key features: Located in a rural position in the upper Lune Valley, within the Yorkshire Dales National Park with easy access to the M6 and the Lake District. The farmhouse includes three spacious bedrooms with two bathrooms (including one en-suite), a wood burner, sitting room, a dining kitchen and a garden.
Gill Edge Estate, near Bainbridge, DL8
Price: £2,750,000
Key features: Five bedrooms, three self-contained two-bedroom cottages, an extensive range of equestrian facilities, ancient woodland, 12 acres of paddock/grazing land, four bathrooms, a reception hall, drawing room, sitting room, study, breakfast kitchen, dining room, cloakroom/laundry room and conservatory.
Capon Hall and Capon Hall Barn, Malham Moor, Settle/Skipton
Price: £1,395,000
Key features: Seven bedrooms in total and five bathrooms, detached converted two-bedroom barn, beautiful gardens and extensive courtyards as well as parking, two reception rooms plus a home office/studio, a farmhouse dining kitchen, pantry, two utility rooms, an Inglenook fireplace, workshop, garage, pony shed and two large agricultural sheds.
Ireby, Ingleton, LA6
Price: £1,200,000
Key features: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen/diner, lounge, utility room, loft, outbuildings, garden, kennels, reception building, cattery and stables.
Prior Avenue, Richmond, DL10
Price: £1,100,000
Key features: Detached home, two bathrooms, four double bedrooms, fitted kitchen/diner, private driveway and garage, close to amenities and shops and a walled garden.
Grove Square, Leyburn, DL8
Price: £1,000,000
Key features: Grade II Listed Georgian House and Coach House, three reception rooms, conservatory, large kitchen/diner, utility space, boiler room, entrance hall, six double bedrooms, a house bathroom as well as three en-suites, a Coach House, a stable, workshop, off-road parking and large secret grounds with trees, shrubs, flowerbeds and a lawn.
Buckden, Skipton, BD23
Price: £975,000
Key features: Four bedrooms, barn conversion, well-presented accommodation, countryside views, large gardens, off-street parking and garage, three bathrooms, breakfast kitchen and an open plan sun lounge.