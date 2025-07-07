'I sold my Yorkshire home to retire to a rural farmhouse in Portugal'

A Yorkshire grandfather who sold his UK home and bought a rural farmhouse in Portugal has told of his 'dream retirement' living off the land for less than £1,000 a month.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Ward, 61, worked as an electrician for 36 years on a £40,000 a year salary before he retired at 55 and packed up his life to head abroad.

The grandfather-of-four decided to rent out his £220,000 two-bedroom home, live out of his van and travel Europe with 'no destination'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul, from Leeds, has now been in Portugal for five years, having sold his property near York and bought a rural farmhouse in Portugal with 2.5 acres of land.

Paul Ward, 61.

He doesn't have a mortgage, grows vegetables, and uses solar power and wells for his electricity and water - and lives comfortably on less than £1,000 a month.

Paul, who has three adult children, said: "I didn't know anything about Portugal really but I wanted to see the landscape and learn about the culture.

"It has given me more time. I'm not driving around Leeds, Manchester, or Bradford for hours every week. Living in Portugal has got its stresses but that's because life goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But here, people have more time, work less hours and have more money to pay their bills. This has been an absolute dream for me."

Paul's home in Portugal

Paul ran his own electrical contracting company after beginning his career as an electrician at 19 - ultimately retiring at 55 with 'some cash'.

He said: "I couldn't have retired in England but there were opportunities elsewhere in the world.

"I'd become disillusioned with the UK especially after Brexit. I could see the country was heading downhill. I'd had enough of the corporate mentality. I had a dream."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul sold his business to his nephew and began travelling in his van - with his now-former wife, who is 18 years younger than him, and daughter Martha, now six.

Paul's van.

They began their journey in 2019 with a residency visa despite Martha being just three months old.

Paul said: "My wife, who I've now separated from, became pregnant and I'd always said because she was so much younger than me I would embrace being the best father I could be.

"With my other three children, I was working a lot of hours to pay for the mortgage and the bills. I didn't have as much quality time with my children as I would have wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I saw an opportunity to be there every day for her [Martha]. My partner and I both had lived a van life, going to festivals and moving around.

"We made the decision to move out of the family home, rent it as an Air BnB and travel in the van. We had no destination.

"Lots of family and friends said you're crazy travelling with a baby. But it was awesome, we embraced it."

The family began in England along the Welsh coastline, and Devon and Cornwall - 'taking each day as it came'. They then drove across to Spain, staying on the Spanish coast north of Malaga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Martha was ten months old, they flew back to England to see their family before returning to their van.

Paul said: "We carried on down in the van to Gibraltar and then crossed into Portugal. We were getting news through of this virus. In March 2020, we managed to continue down the Portuguese coastline for a few weeks before the authorities began clamping down."

Paul was able to find a campsite to park the van on and fostered a 'little community' during the uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the campsite was closed just a few weeks later and Paul was told he needed to rent land for his van, rent a home or return to England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I put a callout on Facebook on a Portuguese van life site to see if anybody with allow an English family with a baby to stay and so many people responded.

"We drove to central Portugal to a small farming village who welcomed us with open arms. Within three weeks of being on this private land kindly offered to us, we decided to sell the England house and put all of our eggs in one basket."

After a year and a half of travelling, Paul decided to put an offer down on a detached old farm house with 2.5 acres of land.

The plot also included two 'ruined houses' in need of TLC which Paul is looking to rebuild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sold his two-bedroom end terrace home near York for £220,000 and paid €70,000 (£60,000) for his Portuguese property.

Paul has spent another £100,000 renovating it to his tastes - and offers space on his land for other van dwellers.

He is now a part of a community of musicians, artists and poets, and is the singer and rhythm guitarist of a blues rock band called the 'Nawty Pharmas'.

Alongside his pal Kev, they pick up other musicians along their summer festival route in Portugal, playing festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul spends his time paddle-boarding, swimming and cycling - and raising his now six-year-old daughter Martha, having split from his wife.

He said: "Martha is potentially going to start mainstream school but we are considering an alternative education. She's lived a liberal, free and wild childhood.

"She joins us on stage, steals the show and she loves music and art.

"The UK was so dreary and grey. You spend your whole time working and trying to make ends meet. There never seemed to be enough time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Here in Portugal, it is very community based. You see children with parents or grandparents all taking walks together.

"The police are out on the streets, just checking things out like the old bobbies on the beat. You don't have that anymore over the water - you don't have people talking to each other just because you can.

"Everyone knows each other and I'm sure there's village chit chat but the Portuguese are so accepting."

Paul said living in Portugal is a slower but more fulfilling pace of life - a far cry from his days as an electrician and running his own company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "For the people who are working out here, the quality of life is better because the cost of living is cheaper.

"I don't really worry about money anymore. You have beautiful mountains, beaches and villages.

"I'm quite a spontaneous person and I would tell anyone to go for it. Be prepared to change your mindset to adapt to this life especially if you've lived a fast paced life."

PAUL'S PORTGUAL BILLS BREAKDOWN

Gas - €30

Electricity - €100 (currently converting to solar panels with 5KW power)

Water - €0 (from well)

Food - €400