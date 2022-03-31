Instagram influencer Katie Woods has bought Dame Fanny Waterman's old home in north Leeds

The dentist and mother of four, who runs the @Comedowntothewoods account, announced on social media that her family have moved into Woodgarth, the eight-bedroom Victorian mansion in Oakwood that was owned for several decades by Leeds International Piano Competition founder Dame Fanny Waterman DBE.

Dame Fanny put the property on the market in 2020 when she moved to a care home in Ilkley, and she died later that year aged 100.Although it initially sold, the buyer then put Woodgarth back up for sale in 2021 with an asking price of £1.35million. The guide price in 2020 was £1.5million.

Mrs Woods began her Instagram career while living at her previous home, six-bedroom Summercourt near Roundhay Park, and she put the house up for sale in 2020, telling The Yorkshire Post that she was looking for a 'doer-upper' as her next renovation project. The family lived in Chapel Allerton before buying Summercourt in 2017.

She has now moved into Woodgarth with her husband Chris, who runs a dentistry practice, sons Maxwell, Felix and Toby, and daughter Daisy.

Dame Fanny and her husband Dr Geoffrey de Keyser bought Woodgarth in 1966 and while they loved the lavish period features and the large garden, the main seling point was the 37ft by 17ft drawing room that had space for two Steinway grand pianos.

Woodgarth was where she gave piano lessons, co-founded the world-renowned Leeds International Pianoforte Competition and co-devised the best-selling Me and My Piano books. It also hosted Dame Fanny's musical soirees, which attracted the rich and famous. Don Revie was a regular visitor to the house, as was Alan Bennett, while her Steinways were played by luminaries including Lang Lang. Sir Benjamin Britten also played at Woodgarth when he stayed there with tenor Peter Pears.

Many of her soirees were covertly aimed at raising money for the world-renowned triennial piano competition, which she started in 1961 with Roslyn Lyons and with her friend and fellow pianist Marion, then Countess of Harewood.It was aimed at giving young, gifted pianists a chance to shine and has attracted the greatest talents.

Dame Fanny was herself a brilliant pianist who won a scholarship to the Royal College of Music in 1941 but she used her skill to teach and to build “The Leeds” into one of the world’s most respected international music competitions. She was founder chairman, artistic director and chief fundraiser until she retired at the age 95.

Woodgarth was built by a Swiss tycoon in 1898. He sold it to well-known retailers the Schofield family in the 1890s. The property still has many period features intact. The decor Dame Fanny chose was partly inspired by Harewood House, which she visited often to take lunch with Marion and her mother-in-law Princess Mary.

The property sits in grounds of 0.7acres and a reception hallway with original panelling, delft racks, parquet floors, arched detailing and staircase inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement.

There is a drawing room, formal dining room, a breakfast kitchen, cloakroom, utility room, a side entrance lobby, a w.c., garden room and large cellars. On the first floor is a galleried landing, four bedrooms, house bathroom and separate shower room. A separate staircase leads onto the second floor with up to four further bedrooms and a bathroom.