Waterford House in Middleham

When Martin and Anne Cade bought Waterford House in Middleham now for sale at £825,000, their plan was to run it as an upmarket B&B for five to 10 years. It speaks volumes about this extra special property and its location that they ran their business for 14 years before retiring, turning the property back into a private dwelling and staying on for another four years

“It is a wonderful place and we will be very sad to leave but the house is too big for just the two of us,” says Martin, who lists some of the many things he will miss about one of Middleham’s finest homes.

“There’s a lovely snug with original panelling where we like to watch TV and the dining room, which seats 14 people, which feels wonderfully cosy when the fire is lit. Outside, the garden is beautiful and we especially like the patio, which gets the early evening sun. We call it the gin and tonic area.”

The hall with a cosy real fire

As for the town, which is famous for its horse racing industry, Martin adds: “Middleham is a delight. It is a beautiful place to live. There are the racehorses, of course, which you see and hear going up to the gallops and I also love the sound of the church bells.”

During their time at Grade II listed Waterford House, the Cades have refurbished the bedrooms, redecorated and added a summerhouse. The property is set over three floors and has a wealth of period features, including open fires, picture rails, coving and panelling which have all been maintained.

The house has an entrance hall with open fire and Georgian fire grate, a drawing room with doors leading to a patio area, herb garden and a barbecue area. The dining room overlooks the market square and there is also a snug with Georgian panelling.

The traditional kitchen has a range of freestanding Victorian units and dressers and an oil-fired AGA. There’s also a utility room. On the first floor, there is a house bathroom and three bedrooms, two of which have ensuites. On the second floor is the main bedroom with dressing room and ensuite and there are two more ensuite bedrooms.

The house retains many of its period features

Outside, there are large walled gardens, an Amdega summerhouse, patios and a gardener’s w.c. There is also a stone barn which offers potential for conversion and a second barn with a mezzanine floor, which is used as a workshop. There is also ample parking.

Waterford House, MIddleham is for sale with Robin Jessop, tel: 01969 622800, www.robinjessop.co.uk

The kitchen with Aga

One of the six ensuite bedrooms

The large garden is idyllic

The large walled garden is one of the standout features